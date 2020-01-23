Watch | Bakers from India make the world’s longest cake

Around 1,500 bakers and chefs in Thrissur, Kerala joined hands to create the world’s longest cake. It was about 6.5 km long and 10 cm wide. The cake weighed around 27,000 kg. It was placed on thousands of tables at an open ground. The chocolate ganache which was spread over the vanilla cake required 12,000 kg of sugar and flour. The bakers and chefs spent nearly 4 hours putting together this gateau. It was an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cake. The event was organised by the Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). Hundreds of people gathered to watch the cake being prepared.