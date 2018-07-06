At Chennai’s Wrapsody, sauces and dips take centrestage

East Coast Road is packed with restaurants aimed at local residents, day-trippers and regular commuters. Not surprisingly, there is a wide range to pick from. But what do you do when you’re in the mood for Chinese, American, Continental and Mexican food, all in one place: Try Wrapsody, set in Akkarai. And for all food snobs claiming that never happens, how do you explain the food court mania?

I settle on Mexican and am welcomed by colourful nachos — made with corn and a beetroot — served with an array of dips. (Before you pull a face, let me tell you that the beetroot version is as splendid as the corn.)

I can taste the freshness of the chips, which are still warm and crisp. It goes well with the apricot ice-tea: a pretty shade of maroon, brewed fresh and left unsweetened. The flavour is subtle, a nice change from the syrupy ice-tea that tends to surface at many cafés.

This restaurant houses an impressive variety of 23 varieties of sauces and dips. I dig into traditional sour cream and fresh salsa, but the highlight for me is the Chennai special sauce, made with Guntur chillies. The flavour opens with a bit of sourness, after which you are hit by the searing heat, which lingers on your palate for a while.

Wrapsody Shop No 7, East Coast Road, Sea Cliff Conclave, Akkarai, Chennai

Hits: The dips. Enough said.

Cost for two: ₹1,000

9940463512

Do try the guacamole. Made with avocado, it is a refreshing change from the otherwise spicy food. Another rather interesting dip is chimichurri, chunky with parsley.

When it comes to Mexican food, it’s all about the sauce. The flavour, taste and aroma of the tacos, burritos, and nachos vary with each dip. Accompanying my plate of nachos are three dips: smoked salsa, salsa verde, and roja.

As recommended by founder Asit Pandey, I scoop up a generous amount of smoked salsa with the chips. The smokiness is prominent, without overpowering the taste of tomatoes and spices. Next, I dip the chips in salsa verde. Made of green tomatoes (or tomatillos) it can be done three ways — raw, boiled or roasted. Then, salsa roja; made with three types of chillies (red, green and dry), as well as tomatoes, onion, garlic and jalapeño.

I pop into the kitchen to watch the tacos being made. The chef places three tortillas, in a double Z-shaped holder. All three are a different colour — yellow, white and purple; made from scratch of corn, all-purpose-flour and beetroot respectively. Veggies are tossed on a flat pan and placed inside these tortillas, which are then topped with various sauces.

The chicken tacos are addictive, with a generous serving of tender pieces of chicken, and lots of bright vegetables. Had along with the Chennai special sauce, it’s a chicken lover’s treat. You can choose your tortilla, protein, vegetables and dips, and construct the taco any way you want.

The burrito — a tortilla, filled with rice and refried beans — has a delicate wrap and is filled with an abundance of crunchy vegetables, a pleasing contrast to the soft rice filling. But it is a little too sweet for my liking. It comes with fries: crisp outside and soft inside.

Overall, while this may not be a destination restaurant, it is a nice stop en route, especially with the Akkarai beach a mere 15-minute walk away.