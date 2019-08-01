Around the world with Michelin-starred chef Julia Komp

Julia Komp has no time to waste on niceties.

One of the world’s youngest chefs to earn a Michelin for her restaurant, Schloss Loersfeld (Germany), in 2016 she’s been on a mission all year. Quitting her high profile job, she has spent the last seven months travelling through 19 countries.

Julia is cooking intricate multi-course meals in most of these countries. She signed up for her first internship at the age of 14, then worked her way through a set of high pressure kitchens till she snagged the Michelin and a flurry of press in 2016, when she was 27 years old.

The young chef is seated at Ottimo — the ITC Grand Chola’s Italian restaurant — where she will be cooking a multi-course dinner for 50 guests. She’s clearly restless, eager to return to the kitchen, to get started on the three days of food prep necessary for the kind of intensively styled food she is known for.

“In China, when I arrived they threw me a banquet,” she says, shaking her head. “I kept saying I have to start work, because I was cooking dinner for their guests the next day. They kept telling me to relax. Finally, by midnight, I could not bear it any more. I stood up and said, ‘Enough!’” She went to the kitchen and cooked till 4 am. “Even then, I just managed to serve dinner on time.”

Her discipline is evident at dinner. By the time the guests file in, armed with glasses of Moet and Chandon, she and the Ottimo team have lined up about 100 plates bearing the first two courses, with military precision. She stands in the centre of it all, holding a piping bag, steadily working through plate after plate.

This attention to detail is evident through the six course dinner: from cheeky little sharks cut out of thin carrot slices swimming in the soup to the careful uniformity of every plate.

Flavours are bright, light and refreshing, with the chef relying more on quality ingredients and skill, than butter and bombastic technique. One course, for example, features just tomatoes: three varieties, with a quenelle of minty-fresh ice cream, crunchy dehydrated vegetable and quivering puddles of spherified green tomato. Every spoonful tastes different, yet the flavours unite seamlessly. Julia’s technique has evidently been honed by multiple kitchens: she uses many of the skills of molecular gastronomy, in addition to weaving in unexpected flavours from her journey.

The hotel’s senior executive chef Ajit Bangera smiles as he says, “The deal is she cooks, and we teach her about Indian food in return.” Julia nods seriously, explaining that she will be learning about regional food in each city she is travelling to for this festival: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi. “I already have three books filled with notes,” she adds.

Growing up, Julia says wanted to be a “policewoman”. However, her internship at a countryside hotel changed things. “I chose it because all the good looking boys would go to the gym there. The service was rubbish though, with chefs fighting all day.” During the weekends, she ran a catering service, with the help of her grandmother. “We made finger food... stuffed tomatoes, pork fillet with Gorgonzola cream... I feel ashamed of that food now,” she states with a gentle shudder. “I will not cook any of it again.”

Her grandmother has a house in Tunisia, which is how Julia developed a fascination for Arabic flavours. “People there are friendly, and often when we returned from the beach there would be a plate of cous cous or shorba placed in front of our door.” She says living and cooking in Tunisia taught her that it was important to travel. “It doesn’t matter how focussed I am with chicken curry: it will taste better if I come to India and learn how it is cooked.”

Julia studied the Arabic kitchen by travelling through Dubai and Abu Dhabi, then went on to work in Bangkok, before moving to Indonesia.

“I take notes everywhere, even if I know I will not be able to replicate the recipe later. With traditional Indonesian food, for example, it is hard to find all the ingredients. It is also very rich and heavy.” Then came Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and Korea. “The food is just totally different in each region,” she says, adding, “People should not say something is ‘Asian’. It is so wrong. There are so many different kinds of food in Asia.”

Cooking multi-course dinners in many of these countries quickly taught her to be self-sufficient. “My food is light and fruity. So when a recipe uses lemon, I use passion fruit. When it calls for cream, I use coconut milk... Ingredients are rarely a problem. You get everything everywhere now. I cooked in Ethiopia, and I found everything I needed. If I have micro leeks, coriander cress or edible flowers, I will use them. But when I don’t have them, I will not die,” she says wryly, shaking her head.

By the end of the year, Julia plans to take everything she has learnt and start her own restaurant in Cologne. “My food will have Indian and Arabic flavours,” she says, adding that she plans to distil everything she has learnt from her travels into the menu. “I’m gunning for two Michelin stars,” she smiles, her eyes lighting up.

As for her biggest learning from cooking her way through multiple food cultures? She leans forward, dead serious, and says, “Always use enough salt.”

Julia Komp was at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, and ITC Maratha, Mumbai. She will be cooking at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata on August 3; at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru on August 7; and at ITC Maurya, New Delhi on August 10.