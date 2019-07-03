Dress up your drink with Glenfiddich Experiments

In the dimly-lit The Living Room bar in Park Hyatt, Angad Singh Gandhi’s face lights up at the mention of whiskey, specifically a single malt which he has a stake in. “While I am attached to the brand, I love the entire world of mixology; I wouldn’t be here without it,” he chuckles, a somewhat Scottish twang to his accent. If I travelled to Scotland several times a year, I’d have one too!

Angad has just finished a Glenfiddich brunch at The Westin in Mindspace where he busted some myths long-held with a single malt whiskey. How? He’d used three cleverly-named elixirs — Bitter Sweet Symphony, Dufftown Confluence and Sweet Obsession — and a spice layered honey which are infused into a serve, lifting the experience of nosing and tasting beyond the conventional. What makes these elixirs special? It has to be the notes of Mysore jasmine, Kerala black pepper, Nagpur bitter oranges, Kashmir peaches and Karantaka spiced coriander, among other telling Indian facets.

Elixirs and the honey of Glenfiddich Experiments

In 2019, packaging is everything. Everyone goes ga-ga over essential oils and these elixirs are bottled just so, neatly with little droppers. And of course, they’re placed in wooden chests.

“People in Hyderabad are still developing a conscience around the light-years-ahead bar,” comments Angad, “but they’re not uninformed. The drinking culture is different and places like Pudding and Mink, where I did a demo at the bar, as well as Park Hyatt’s Rika are helping the slow-drink culture move along. I personally love savouring the drink. I do understand the love to go out and have some beers and celebrate the end of a long day, though!”