Cracked wide open

Who doesn’t remember the peppy ‘Meri jaan meri jaan murgi ke andey’, the jingle by the National Egg Corporation Coucil (NECC) which was a song on every child’s lips during the good old Doordarshan days. Apart from being nutritious and healthy, the egg is also the most easy go-to breakfast ingredient. Like all other foods, the egg also comes with its share of myths associated with how and when it should be consumed. Also, let’s leave the what came first (chicken or egg) debate. This World Egg Day instead of discussing and debating how many eggs is a good number to consume in a day, let’s look at some fun ways to relish it.

Poached egg

Oil-free, and easy to make if you know the right trick. We’ve grown eating this variant of egg and I absolutely love it. However, after years of practice I have finally managed to get my poached egg right.

To make things easy, choose a small non-stick saucepan. Add water till the half mark, let it boil. Add a teaspoon of vinegar and swirl the water taking care not to spill. As the water is swirling crack an egg and drop it in the centre slowly. Let it boil for a while on low heat. Drain the excess water and serve.

Take care not to poke the egg while it is boiling, it will cause the yolk to leak. Dropping the egg in the centre of the swirling water is important to prevent the white from threading out.

Flower egg

Bored of the same old fried egg? Jazz it up with a little creativity. At least I did, thanks to the many egg cooking tricks on YouTube. Now I can fry an egg and make it resemble a flower. All you’ve got to do is cut bell pepper (any colour of your choice) into rings. Just ensure they’re evenly cut so they sit flat in the pan.

Grease the pan and place the bell pepper in it before cracking the egg inside the ring. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until yolk is done or leave it a little runny as per your preference.

Eggs khagina

This is a Hyderabadi breakfast speciality. Similar to egg bhurji, the khagina is easy to make. Fry a medium sized onion that has been finely chopped, add a little ginger garlic paste and saute. Season this with some turmeric powder, salt and coriander powder. Mix well and add a medium sized tomato which is finely chopped and minced green chilli. Once the tomato begins to cook, add chilli powder according to your taste.

Sprinkle some water and let the mixture cook on a low flame. After about a minute, make a well in the mixture and crack two eggs in the gap.

Cover and cook this a while longer and then stir the eggs lightly to break it in uneven pieces.

Garnish with coriander and serve with rotis or parathas.