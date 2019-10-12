An Awadhi treat awaits

It’s been a while since I visited Lucknow, but it’s right there on top of my to-visit-again list. There was a time, not so long ago, when I wanted to go there merely to have Tundey ke kebab. But Tundey’s kebabs, once simply delicious, have now lost their appeal. They are available here and there, and prepared by the master chef’s descendants and, in my opinion, not quite like the original stuff.

I had been thinking of Lucknow as I’d heard great things about Naimat Khana, which offers home-cooked Lucknavi fare, run by Askari Naqvi. As the saying goes, if Mohammed doesn’t go to the mountain, the mountain will come to him. Naimat Khana is presenting its food in the city on Monday.

Every year, the India International Centre holds a festival of culture and cuisine. The daytime and evenings are devoted to talks and shows, and the nights (and Sunday afternoons) to the cuisines of India, and of other parts of the world.

This time the festival — called The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts — opened on Friday, October 11, and concludes on October 15. This is open to non-members, though they have to book and pay for the table in advance (₹1,000 plus taxes per head).

The cuisines being celebrated are those from Odisha, Bengal, Karnataka and Lucknow. Brazilian food will be presented one evening, and Italian on another. The festival starts with the cuisine of Odisha, prepared by the chefs of Odisha Sadan. On the menu are — among a host of other dishes — fried aubergine in a yogurt sauce, a mixed vegetable curry, mustard fish curry and mutton curry with potatoes.

The Bengali food is curated by food consultant Anumitra Ghosh-Dastidar, who used to run a restaurant in Shahpur Jat. Her fare includes various Bengali favourites such as Chholar Dal (Bengal gram dal), Chhanar Dalna (cottage cheese kofta in gravy), Potoler Dolma (stuffed pointed gourd) and Prawns Wrapped in Pumpkin Leaves. .

I got the recipe of Potoler Doma from Ghosh-Dastidar: Scrape the sides of the parwal and take the seeds out. Mix the seeds with grated coconut and potatoes. Fill the parwal with this mix, and fry them with roasted cumin seeds, green chillies, grated fresh turmeric. Simmer in a sauce thickened with onion, ginger and garlic. “I have gathered all these recipes from my family,” she says.

I am really looking forward to the Awadhi food. Naqvi says the Niamat Khana daal is much loved and eaten for lunch and dinner almost every day. Prepared with arhar dal, it has a tempering of red chillies and garlic. “It tastes different in every house, of course,” he says. The fare includes Lauki Kebab, Kacche Keeme Ke Kebab, Khatte Baingan, Aloo Qatli, Murgh Korma and Chuqandar Gosht.

I like meat cooked with vegetables — Shalgam Gosht (with turnip), Aloo Gosht (with potatoes), Bhindi Gosht (with okra) and so on. Chuqandar Gosht is meat cooked with beet. “You need a vegetable with the gosht because you need fibres,” Naqvi says. Then, of course, the beet adds a nice colour and a mild sweetness to the dish. The festival promises to be soul- and heart-stirring.

The writer is a seasoned food critic