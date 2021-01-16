The burger with a good mouth and hand feel at AKU’S Delhi

Our young neighbours are great foodies, so we have detailed food conversations. I mentioned AKU’S: The Brrgrr Co. to them one evening, and they assured me that the burgers were “Yum”. I had first heard about this place when some friends marked an anniversary picnic with AKU’S. The praise that followed prompted me to take a look at this burger heaven. I found that it had an outlet in Gurugram and Delhi’s Defence Colony (call 8826669279).
I looked at the menu and saw that they had an interesting mix of burgers: freshly minced lamb patties, chicken breasts, or a prawn patty. We asked for three kinds: a Bold Bingo, Meister and Chalapeno.
I had the Bold Bingo, tasted the other two, and loved them all! Mine had a lamb patty, blue cheese, caramelised onions, blended cheese and lettuce. The buns were soft, lamb was juicy, the blue cheese gave it a just-right piquancy, and the lettuce lent crunch.
The patty wasn’t smothered with sauce (as some ‘MNC burgers’ are), so it didn’t drip messily, but gave the burger a kick. A young nephew who had a Bold Bingo the next day said that the meat, cheese and onions complemented one another well, and what really worked for him was the fact that the burger didn’t become a gooey mess in his hands, and the size was just right.
The Chalapeno had a stuffing of a grilled chicken breast, cheese blend, lettuce, jalapeño, peppers and jalapeño spread. This was ordered keeping in mind that one member of the household loves hot food — and she felt it was the best she’d ever had.
The master was the Meister — a lamb patty, with a fried egg, bacon, cheese, caramelised onions and sauce. The egg and the bacon (imported, says the menu) gave the burger a delicious twist. And the egg, of course, added another level of texture and taste.
In the vegetarian section, there is a burger called Master Wu with wild mushroom and jalapeños, and a Master Blu with wild mushroom and blue cheese. The grilled Beetburger has a beetroot patty, and the Giza consists of a crisp potato and cheese patty. There is a gluten-free bun on offer, and a DIY kit.
If you’re hearty eater, this burger won’t be enough for a meal. You may need side dishes, or if you are a growing boy (like the aforementioned nephew), you may want to have a full meal after the burger.
There are quite a few sides, too. House made chicken nuggets with honey mustard mayo, skin-on French fries, onion rings and more. The fries are of three types: with salt and parsley, paprika, or truffle Parmesan and parsley.
Prices range from ₹250 to ₹285 for vegetarian, and between ₹250 and ₹450 for the non-vegetarian burgers.
Now I know why the young neighbours thought the burgers were yum. They indeed are. Yummilicious, I’d say.
The writer is a seasoned food critic