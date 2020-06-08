Abhishek Majumdar is conducting a relief programme, titled ‘A fistful of rice’

Noted playwright and theatre director Abhishek Majumdar and a group of volunteers have been working towards providing ration kits to people in distress in and around Bengaluru. They have also extended support to sex worker communities in Yadgir, weavers in Shimoga, artists in Sunderbans, a tribal community in Coimbatore and more.

The group of volunteers started with supporting three to four families six weeks ago. They are not a registered NGO. Every week, they are going to many places and trying to provide ration kits. Some of this they are doing on their own and some with the help of larger organisations. Their kits cost approximately ₹750, which can provide food to a family of four to five for about 10 days.

The kits contain rice, wheat, dal, some spices, oil and soap. They are also now expanding the work to cover food security in rural areas where migrant workers are returning. They have also been supporting some areas outside our immediate vicinity. For details email: majumdar.abhishek@gmail.com.

