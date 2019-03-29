A taste of homely Andhra meals in Visakhapatnam’s Amrutham restaurant

Amrutham restaurant, at first glance, seems unglamorous. But, its bright yellow walls painted with muggus lend a welcoming ambience.

It’s lunchtime and a few customers are already seated as the staff ladles out rice and curry on stainless steel plates and bowls. It has been just a month and already the restaurant has won fans with its home-cooked healthy Andhra meals.

The menu card is neat and short and features the highlights of the regional cuisine.

“ Our idea is to offer food that is prepared in the traditional way using ingredients without an ounce of any preservative. Maybe it’s the homely taste that brings back our regular customers,” smiles owner Dasaradh Cherukuri.

Dasaradh was working in the software industry before he came up with the idea of venturing into food. “My job was hectic and I ended up eating at restaurants most of the times and invariably I would fall ill after eating out. I realised that at most places quality suffered, because it was difficult to come up with a viable business solution,” explains Dasaradh.

He decided to take the plunge and after a year Amrutham opened with the assurance that it would offer only healthy fare with no food essences, colour or flavour enhancers. “For instance, we do not use biryani essence. It’s an ingredient used by most restaurants that gives flavour and such a strong smell that even your neighbours would know you are eating biryani. But it is so bad for health,” he states.

It wasn’t easy, says Dasaradh. To market the concept of a restaurant that focuses on quality and health rather than an an overdose of salt and spices, was a challenge. “People are so used to feasting on spicy dishes when they eat out at restaurants that convincing them about why our dishes are different in taste was quite a task,” he adds.

I decide on the non-veg thali and first taste the pulihora (tamarind rice). The flavour is subtle and light on spices. It is not also overly spicy or greasy. The sambar and tomato pappu (dal) are also simple but appetising. The thali also comes with the slurpy ulavacharu (horse gram soup), two non-veg dishes (chicken/ mutton/ fish that is the fresh catch of the day).

@Amrutham, Sector 8, MVP Colony Hits Pulihora, pappu and sambar

Pulihora, pappu and sambar Misses Chicken fry

Chicken fry Cost ₹90 to ₹180 (per thali)

Amrutham’s biryani, that comes as a part of the thali, needs a special mention. Unlike most biryani joints in the city, this one doesn’t come in a sea of oil, nor does it have the strong aromatic and spicy flavour. And that is what makes it different. You don’t end up feeling bloated at the end of it!

The malai puri is a perfect conclusion to the thali.

Very soon the restaurant will add millet recipes to its menu. Its rooftop space also has an enclosed sitting area for private gatherings or celebrations.