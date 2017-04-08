A Southern sojourn

A southern Indian splendour greets the eyes at Hotel Green Park’s Once Upon a Time restaurant. The soft notes of Carnatic music and a metal pot with flowers welcomed me in. After a long gap, the hotel has come up with a food festival covering the cuisines of four Southern States with ‘Dakshin Ruchulu’ food festival. From Andhra’s strong flavoursome delicacies and the fiery Chettinad cuisine to Kerala’s popular dishes — the food festival takes you on a tour through the Southern States of Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Executive chef Subbarayulu, says it is part of creating an ambience. He guides us through the food festival.

After the sweet corn crab soup that kindled the appetite, hotel’s staff, dressed in traditional dhoti and kurta, greeted me with idiyappam and chicken stew. This extremely popular combination from God’s Own Country is hard to find in any city restaurants or hotels. “We make it like home,” explains chef Subbarayulu.

The subtle flavours were perfect to start the grand feast that lay ahead. “At home, we sprinkle a little sugar or jaggery syrup over it to make it like a sweet. Or just put some lime juice with seasoning and it tastes divine!” says chef.

The tantalising buffet spread is a delight for someone who wants to taste the best of South Indian cuisine. Marinated with curry leaves and spices, the Tamil Nadu special fish fry arrives in our table. Slightly spicy with the tender fish inside, this starter goes perfectly well with a glass of wine. The main course of the vegetarian section has choices galore. We stick to Anapakai Majjiga Pulusu (bottle guard), Carrot Beans Poriyal, Stuffed Vankaya and Thotakoora Pappu. The non-vegetarian section has an equally sumptuous spread with Andhra Chapala Pulusu, Royyala Chettinadu and Gongura Prawns with a neat portion of chicken dum biryani. One of the highlights of the festival is the paya soup, though not every day is it part of the menu. “Our preparations give the traditional homely flavour from all the southern states.

We have hand picked the ingredients to prepare each and every dish. The idea is to give an essence of how each southern state has a distinct cuisine,” explains the chef. The menu is rotated daily and had 10 variations throughout the 10 days of the food festival.

If the main course was a delightful culinary sojourn, the dessert section with Lavang Lathika, Ragi Laddu, Sonpapdi, Moong Dal Halwa and Rawa Kesari, does complete justice to sum up a perfect feast.

The food festival is open for dinner from 7.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will be on till April 9.