A simple no-fuss meal: Sreevatsa Lunchbox Canteen review

“Let’s get a lemon rice,” said one of the young men clustered around the counter. “I prefer a sandwich,” replied another. By the long-suffering look on the third boy’s face, this argument had been going on for some time. Finally he settled it with a sharp “get both, we’ll still have money left over for some non-veg somewhere else.”

I was at the Sreevatsa Lunchbox Canteen at the food court in Brookefields Mall. Since I wasn’t brave enough to try lemon rice at 4.00 pm, I settled for a samosa, a cutlet (served on arecanut plates) and a tea. While the samosa was light and flaky with a mildly spiced filling, the otherwise tasty cutlet was a tad bit too oily. “It’s the nature of cutlets and French fries to be oily,” said Rajiv Ramaswamy laconically when I pointed this out. The tea, though, was perfect: not too sweet or over-brewed, as it usually is.

Ramaswamy, the CEO of Sreevatsa Real Estates and Lunchbox, is quite happy with the response to the canteen launched at the mall two weeks ago. “I’m looking at the vegetarians who come here; people who want simple, non-fussy food that’s also easy on the wallet.” At which point, I notice that the most expensive item on the menu is a combo meal of noodles, mushroom manchurian and juice at ₹150. Everything else is well below the ₹100 mark. “We run a restaurant at Saravanampatti and also have a food delivery service across the city. So a lot of the stuff is prepared fresh there and brought here.”

I went back on another day with a couple of friends to check out the other dishes. A paneer kathi roll, a masala kal dosa, a mushroom manchurian and a mini meal cost us ₹260. The last comprised sambar rice, variety rice (the customer gets to choose between tomato rice, puliyodhare and lemon rice), curd rice, poriyal and some chips. My friend opted for the first.

The paneer kathi roll

The kathi roll came first, quite a large one, still hot from the tawa. As we bit into it, the milky taste of fresh paneer burst through the onion-tomato mix and the roti, which was made of atta and not maida. The dosa was served with a tomato chutney and sambar and filled with a mix of potatoes, carrots and green peas. What we liked was that the filling was not just mashed potatoes and that we weren’t left with oily fingers when tearing off a piece.

The mini meal left us open-mouthed. The servings were large, especially the sambar and tomato rices and the poriyal. Even as we dug our spoons into the rice, the manchurian arrived. Chunks of sping onion, capsicum and fried mushroom sautéed in manchurian sauce. The sambar rice had more than just the usual onion and tomato flakes. There were quite a few pieces of brinjal, carrot and radish. The tomato rice was tangy and tart. The spicy potato poriyal made the perfect side dish for both. The curd rice, served chilled with a dash of pickle, was the perfect end to the meal. “Just like home food,” was our verdict. “It would be perfect on days when I don’t want to cook,” said my friend, as I tell her that Ramaswamy is working to get the restaurant listed on food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato pretty soon.

Info You can Use

Sreevatsa Lunchbox Canteen is located between Hari Bhavanam and Chengs at the Brookefields Food Court

The menu also has traditional items like millet kuzhu, thayir upma and a quick meal comprising rice, sambar, rasam, kootu, poriyal, curd and pickle

Other dishes include a range of sandwiches, chaat items, rotis, noodles, snacks, juices and tea/coffee

Average cost for two people will be ₹200