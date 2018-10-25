For a quick bite

more-in

“Are you sure this is the place? I think that you should re-check the address. This is an apartment complex,” said my sister as I took the left into Tristar Apartments on Avinashi Road. Tucked inside the complex is the newly opened restaurant Fire In The Oven (FITO).

Naveen Vijaykumar

The restaurant was warmly lit and I noticed a big wood-fire oven near the front door as soon as I entered. “We make our pizzas in this oven. It is the traditional way of making it in Italy,” said Naveen Vijayakumar, co-founder of the restaurant. A live Barbeque counter is stationed near the oven. We settled down in our seats as a projector opposite played The Karate Kid.

The menu offered a choice of Italian, Chinese and Indian cuisines and, after a long discussion on what to start with, we ordered veg minestrone soup. Thick and tangy, the soup had small bite-sized pieces of carrot, onion, cabbage and pasta.

We followed this with Peri Peri grilled fish and a small size Baar be Queue wood-fired pizza. The fish was grilled perfectly and topped with slivers of capsicum, carrot and onion. “Only fresh fish can give the right flavour. We source all our raw material daily,” explained Naveen. My sister enjoyed the fish but I found it a little too spicy.

Wood-fired pizza

The pizza came in a round wooden tray topped with a generous amount of Barbeque chicken, mushroom and olive, but the outer edges were slightly burnt. The crust was crisp and, from the taste, I could make out that it was made of whole wheat flour.

After the pizza came Kongunadu Chicken Gravy, which we paired with phulkas. “This is the traditional dish of Coimbatore region. The chicken is cooked with cumin seeds, red chilli, ginger-garlic paste, onion, tomato and coconut milk, which gives it a thick creamy texture. We also add a dash of coconut oil in the end,” explained a member of the staff. The chicken was tender and cooked well and the bread went well with the gravy.

Gelato

“Why don’t you try one of our gelato for dessert?” suggested Naveen. I tasted the options of pistachio, chocolate, brownie, guava, chilli, peanut and coffee at the counter before choosing a scoop of guava gelato. My sister opted for a chocolate gelato milkshake. The rich flavour of the gelato reminded me of the ripe pink guavas that grow in our farm. “It is made with milk and we use real fruits for the flavour. We do not add any preservatives or artificial colouring.” The milkshake came in a tall glass with a metal straw. “This is a conscious effort to avoid plastic. We use metal cutlery in our restaurant. This is the least bit that we can do. We are trying to find a solution to plastic packaging for parcels,” explained Naveen.

Info you can use

Approximate cost for two is ₹750.

Fire in The Oven (FITO), 657, Avinashi Road, Lakshmi Mills Junction. Call 0422-4202444 for reservation