A masterclass in Bengaluru by Gary Mehigan

December 13, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Celebrity chef and the face of Masterchef Australia, Gary Mehigan has a special bond with India and Indian cuisine. “This is my second trip to India, ever since travel was allowed,” says Gary, who is in Bengaluru for a masterclass, in a tie-up with Conosh, a virtual platform that promotes home chefs and deliveries of home-cooked food.

Gary believes masterclasses help him reach out to amateur and home chefs. “I love teaching and helping cooks improve their skills. It is thrilling to share tips about hospitality and cooking, both of which I am passionate about.” Gary says his association with Conosh started during the lockdown. “We had umpteen online cooking classes then and it helped me transplant some of my work into people’s homes. It has been a fabulous experience.”

In the masterclass, Gary will be teaching a range of desserts from what he calls his cheeky chocolate treats. “These are desserts my family loves. I will be using local ingredients and teach cooks some quick and easy bakes and desserts.”

Gary says he has attempted adapting Indian sweets and giving them his twist. “When it comes to Indian sweets, I believe the malpua, gulab jamun and rasgulla can be adapted with a twist. These can always be traditional when served as expected.”

Gary believes that “everyone can cook, but a few stand out because of their love for cooking. Professional chefs work with deadlines, while amateur cooks measure themselves differently and they love what they do. They are willing to explore and learn from YouTube and other cooking shows. They are open to explorations with food and ingredients.”

Gary will be joined by the Indian Pastry Chef and founder of the Le15 brand of patisseries and packaged foods, Pooja Dhingra. The masterclass will be held on December 14 at Taj, MG Road from 10am to 3pm.