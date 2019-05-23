A happy mix of crunch, slurp, crackle and more

I’ve seen my fair share of monster-sized thalis; the kind that has your right hand working an arm span’s worth of meals. But what about a thali, still set in a sizeable plate, which has that mountain-look? Well, Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare does just that with their Kodi Vindu Bhojanam thali — with a centrepiece of crisp gaarelu sitting on some steaming kodi pulao.

Brothers Chandra Nathani and Srikanth Nathani founded Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare a year and a half ago, its first outlet in Kondapur. The continual rush at this smaller establishment had people urging the restaurateurs to open a larger second branch in Jubilee Hills — headed by Salyush Chava —easier to reach for those based in Banjara Hills and Secunderabad.

The interiors done by Chandra Nathani | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

Salyush explains that at Jubilee Hills alone, about 80 thalis (vegetarian at ₹249 and the Kodi kura vindu bhojanam at ₹329) are sold each day... and many more than that at the Kondapur branch.

As soon as the steamed rice comes, be sure to drizzle some ghee over a small portion and indulge in the various podis and the fresh pachadis which change daily. Pictured above is the cabbage pachadi, and this can alternate with tomato, beerakaya (ridged gourd) and coconut variants.

Quality control is Srikanth and Salyush’s lookout; they’re at their respective branches (Srikanth at Kondapur and Salyush at Jubilee Hills) every day to taste-test everything before it leaves the kitchen. The vegetarian set is equally delightful too, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the chicken-heavy one.

Frequently favoured side dishes include the tamalapaku pakoda (betel leaf fritters) and royyala vepudu (prawn fry); be sure to as for medium spicy or mild because these are so spicy, your lungs will have quite the work-out trying to cool your tongue down.

Don’t stop just here; there’s dessert too! Poornalu are some of the homely must-haves, as well as the sitafal (custard apple) milkshakes.

Now your food coma is set.