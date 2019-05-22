A feast straight out of Game of Thrones

The final episode aired on May 19, but none of us who watched Game of Thrones (GOT) are done with it, are we? Have you followed GOT through its eight seasons? Have something to say about the ending? Want to talk about your favourite character? Or like me, perhaps you wonder about the food in book? (I always wonder about the food!) Well, the answer to all these questions is a GOT-inspired pop-up dinner happening this weekend. In its third offering, The Literary Table who in the past have curated pop-up dinners inspired by Harry Potter and Murakami are hosting, ‘A Feast For The Throne’ a theme dinner based on, A Song Of Ice And Fire by GRR Martin, the book that inspired GOT.

The Literary Table, is the brain child of food and travel writer Shirin Mehrotra and chef Shriya Shetty (who has worked at Ellipsis and Gaggan). Mehrotra has an ongoing blog series called, Literary Kitchen and loved the idea of books-themed pop-ups but was skittish about cooking and serving food to large number of paying diners. Then she met Shetty who had actually done literary-themed meals before. Mehrotra and Shetty hit it off, and began a collaboration that brought together food and literature through dining experiences. Their elaborate, detail oriented meals usually combine food inspired by characters and scenes from the book in focus, along with table settings and quirky activities.

So what can we expect with the GOT meal? The dou want to keep things a surprise but whisper network tells me there is a Westeros-inspired ‘Bread and Salt’ course and rumour has it a showstopper dish called ‘The stallion who mounts the world’ is on the menu, inspired by the scene when a pregnant Daenerys ate a horse’s heart to be accepted into the Dothraki. Be at rest, however, there are no horses on the menu (this dish is made with chicken liver poached in beetroot juice.) There are however meat, seafood, pork, lobster, great vegetarian options, wine to wash it all down and lots of GOT-related conversations, as indicated by the duo. If you are a GOT fan and wish to meet other like-minded souls, here is a chance to raise one last toast to eight seasons of mind blowing entertainment (give or take) before our watch is ended.

A Feast For The Throne, will be hosted by Pop-Ups by Devika, Lower Parel on 25 May at 7.30 p.m.. Meal for one is priced at ₹3,800, inclusive of an eight-course meal and four glasses of wine. Diners must be 18 or above. Details at: https://www.instamojo.com/theliterarytable/a-feast-for-the-throne/?ref=store