A Christmassy delight from home-bakers

Ah! Christmas! It’s time to hang up the stockings, deck up the tree and get your hands on the most creative festive hampers and cakes. Away from the glitter and glitz of high-profile cake mixing sessions at star hotels and the flurry of cakes and cookies at commercial bakeries, the traditional home bakers with their array of the yummiest, richest cakes and goodies are capturing the hearts of many in the city. Here are some of the home bakers in Vizag who are pepping up the Christmas goodies and adding some jazz to those cakes with their creativity!

Homebaked by Anu

Anuradha Chopra Kukreti offers the freshest and most delicious bakes, on order. Chemical additives, preservatives and pre-mixes have no space in her cakes and cookies and that’s what make them stand apart. She lends her creativity in her bakes while ensuring that the quality is in no ways compromised. “The bakeries use pre-mixes because they produce in bulk. I use pure ingredients in my bakes. All the cakes and cookies are made from whole wheat and not maida,” she says. Baking has been a childhood passion for her, but it was only a year ago that she started taking orders from home. “I used to bake for my family and friends earlier. It was they who pushed me to start bake sales, which eventually swelled into something bigger. My husband has been my biggest support in following my passion,” says Anuradha, a naval officer’s wife who lives in the Naval Base at Dolphin’s Hill. In the past couple of months, she has held 15 bake sales in the city and all were a huge hit. Her Christmas line-up includes fun, whimsy and indulgent goodies that leave you craving for more. Her seasonal special highlights are whole wheat chocolate crackle top brownie cookies, oats chocolate chip cookies, mixed grain chocolate cake iced squares, fresh orange whole wheat white and dark chocolate chip muffins, fresh strawberry cheesecake, pineapple and dark chocolate fudge tart, iced Christmas decorations on orange and vanilla pound cake and a whole lot of Christmas themed cup cakes. To place your order for the most delicious Christmas cakes, visit her Facebook page ‘Homebaked by Anu’.

Peace of Cake

The oven’s been heating up at regular intervals at Chaitali Naidu Rao’s home. Though she has joined the home bakers’ tribe quite recently, her bakes have become popular already. From the quintessential plum and fruit cakes for Christmas season to rum balls, cinnamon buns, royal icing cookies, gingerbread house, walnut and banana cakes, the orders are coming in. “My entire focus is on the ingredients that are healthy alternatives. Most of it is home-made. The bakeries here mostly use margarine, which is not at all healthy. I use butter. Though the production cost goes up, it doesn’t compromise on the quality and taste. I also make the caramel at home,” says Chaitali. Having done a two-year diploma in baking, she used to bake regularly till her marriage. After a long gap, Chaitali is back to what she enjoys doing and has a big support in her eight-year-old daughter who encourages her creativity. Her Facebook page is called ‘Peace of cake baked by Chaitali’.

Dark Love

Customised cakes, cookies, marshmallow pops, plum cakes and brownies – at ‘Dark Love’ it is all about giving a personalised twist to the Christmas hamper. Pastry chef Bhavika Nahata, who runs the enterprise, hardly has any time to spare these days as the countdown to Christmas and New Year begins. “The orders have to be given well in advance,” says Bhavika as she wraps up the Christmas hampers at her workshop at Dwarkanagar. After completing a professional patisserie course from Bengaluru’s Lavonne Academy, she scaled up her enterprise and today has a growing fan following for her bakes. For the festive season, she has three varieties of Christmas hampers which include chocolate dipped strawberry, personalised Christmas cookies, marshmallow pops, jar of Nutella ferrero cake, red velvet cake and plum cake. “A lot of people these days are preferring customised cup cakes this season. Dark chocolate flavour is particularly very popular,” she adds. Her Facebook page is called ‘Dark Love’.

My Chocolates Vizag

If cakes are the flavour of Christmas, chocolate bouquets are the season’s special and that’s something Sree Bindu has mastered in a short span of time. The home based chocolatier makes these irresistible edible bouquets in all kinds of shapes, infused with a variety of flavours. “The concept of chocolate bouquets has picked up very well this season. Dark chocolate truffles and flavours of coffee and peppermint are much sought after,” says Sree Bindu, who works from her home at Akkayapalem. In the past week or so, she has received 35 orders and plans to wrap up by December 21 before Christmas and New Year celebrations reach a crescendo. To order her chocolate bouquets, reach out to her at the Facebook page ‘My Chocolates Vizag’.

Beckoning flavours

There has been a big boom in the home baker’s industry in recent years, thanks to social media platforms. Forums such as Home Bakers Guild on Facebook bring home bakers, many of the beginners as well as experienced ones, together on a common platform, giving them recognition.