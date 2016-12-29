What we ate in 2016

Raindrop cakes, galaxy ice cream and rainbow bread. It’s been a colourful year. Admittedly with social media, it’s easier to manufacture a trend than track one: all you need is an armful of hashtags.

Nevertheless, some trends did stand out this year, and after some earnest scouting, here they are.

Put your money where your mouth is: You may not have Ashton Kutcher’s millions (or his enviable jawline) but you can still invest in a startup. It’s an easy route to hipster chic, without the man bun and skinny jeans. More importantly, you have the opportunity to bring fascinating creative projects to life, by investing relatively little money. Bakeys spoons, for example, which are edible spoons made with jowar, rice and wheat flour, raised Rs. 24,92,380 on Ketto.org with 1,571 supporters.

There’s Foodstart, which helps restaurants and food trucks raise capital online in small amounts. Barnraiser supporting farmers. And of course, the popular Kickstarter, which has one category just for bacon, along with cook books, vegan, farms, food trucks, restaurants and farmer’s markets in its food category.

Dinner in a box: Meal kits, with pre-measured ingredients, became popular this year. Practically every major Indian city has a company doing these now.

There’s iChef in Mumbai, specialising in Malaysian, Burmese and African food. Awesome Chef in Chennai, offering Thai-style peanut noodles, kung pao potatoes and paneer makhani. And Built2Cook in Hyderabad, to name just a few. They enable you to cook quick, easy and exotic dinners for two or four people, and expand your repertoire with confidence.

Grow your own food: Cocktail party topics have shifted from bistros in Paris to organic farms in Pollachi. Burnt-out executives are increasingly finding ways to grow their own vegetables. Some quit their jobs and move away from the city for what they describe as a “fuller existence,” growing rice, digging up potatoes and tending cows. Some buy a couple of acres just outside the city and head there on weekends. An easy, and popular compromise: rooftop and terrace gardening. A tomato’s tastier when you grow it on your own.

Mesmerised by pancakes: Food videos became big this year, as they got slicker than ever before. Faintly hypnotic and surprisingly relaxing, they easily sliced across geographical and age barriers. Everyone was watching them, though hardly anyone was actually trying the recipes in real life. Among the most popular videos this year were mozzarella stick onion rings, ice cream churro bowls and pizza puff pastry twists, which got a mind-boggling 159,908,933 views.

Single origin everything: Coffee, chocolate, vanilla… Local artisan produce got better than ever this year, thanks to determined entrepreneurs and an audience that was willing to not just pay for quality, but also educate themselves.

Try The Indian Bean’s Monkey Bitten Coffee, cultivated in the forests of Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley. Or Blue Tokai’s roastery, where they simultaneously grind beans, make cappuccinos and hold workshops.

Prefer chocolate? Earth Loaf in Mysore, Mason & Co in Auroville and Pascati are creating gourmet, hand-made, organic, locally-sourced, single-origin, bean-to-bar, proudly desi chocolate (phew).

Geeking out on coffee: If you’re still using capsules, go sit in a corner with your finger on your lips, and think about the impact on the environment. This was the year of responsible handmade coffee. The AeroPress became popular, as did the Moka pot. Need something trendier? Buy and learn how to use the Chemex, vacuum siphon, bee house dripper or filtron cold brewer.

A latte a day: Turmeric lattes, coconut lattes, pumpkin lattes... Mornings got a lot more interesting this year. Turmeric lattes, made with almond milk, fresh turmeric and honey, ruled. For the paleo and keto nuts, it was all about bullet-proof coffee made by whipping together coffee, butter and coconut oil. If you’re less intense, try a cold brew coffee with coconut, almond or cashew milk.

Soup in light bulbs: Unusual platters ruled. We ate cheese on the lid of a wine barrel. Dessert in a flower pot. Breakfast on a spade. Coffee in a waffle cone.

We even saw a burger served on a weighing scale!

IN: Gin. Also called ‘vodka for grown ups’. Watch out for a pink strawberry version as part of 2017’s ‘ginnaissance

OUT: Carb-heavy, creamfilled, decadently sweet desserts. Watch a Tasty video instead. Then eat an apple