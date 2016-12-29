The best from the restaurant menu this year

Prem’s Graama Bhojanam

Awesome things sometimes come in tiny packages. Located in a non-AC, first floor space, Prem’s surprised me. Blew my brains, rather. With its owner going around serving tulsi and clove-infused water to dosa and idli made of millets, Prem’s is the healthy, but surprisingly tasty, if not tastier than the original version of South Indian food. The curd rice and sambar rice, but with no rice in them, are mind-boggling. The black rice puttu for dessert was the kicker! This is probably how Obama felt at his $6 meal with Anthony in Vietnam.

601, The Park

Classic or contemporary? This is a raging debate that will never end, so a wise young chef decided to put both on the plate. For every dish you order, a classic version and a modern take are served, and the results are extraordinary. Classic shepherd’s pie with the lamb and potato on one side, and roulade with stuffed lamb on the other. There were mini dosas and desserts, but my favourite was the classic lobster broth paired with a modern lobster bisque cappuccino. Perfect way to end a debate — agree to both sides.

Pan Asian, ITC Grand Chola

Five courses of dessert. If I had to choose one meal as my meal of the year, it would be this one by Chef Vikramjit Roy, who made a guest appearance at Pan Asian, which he started a few years ago. Vikramjit wowed the 18 guests with chocolate-stuffed squid and vanilla-crusted salmon among others in the by-reservation-only, pre-booked meal. Being Vikram, he had to finish the meal with a liquid-nitrogen-dipped frozen rose that we had a ball of a time breaking on a plate of chocolate that was done five, maybe even seven ways.

Radio Room, Somerset Greenways

For a teetotaller, I love pubs a little too much. The food, the ambience, the relaxed atmosphere that they offer... but then in Chennai, you have to suit up to let your hair down. Sort of a contradiction, yes. And these days, the music makes me feel old because I can’t recognise it any more, plus my ears and throat start to cry. Enter Radio Room. Retro ambience. Retro music from the radio era. Music at volumes perfect for both the ears and the throat. No closed shoes or collared tees required; just make a reservation, which is also old school. Oh, and excellent pub food, plus celeb spotting comes free. This is my kind of pub.

Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai

Guest chefs visiting and cooking up amazing food in Chennai is not new, but once in a while, they literally cook up a storm. Or tears in this case. Chef Alessandro, an Italian chef at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, paid a visit to Chennai, and we all thought we knew where Chef Gusteau from Ratatouille was created from.

He made my friends cry after eating the saffron risotto, so much so that we ate a few times during the food festival. Even the dessert was accompanied by tears!

Dr. Wasim Mohideen aka Doc Waz is a Chennai-based doctor practising Preventive and Wellness Medicine, who is out to tell the world that good food and good health are not mutually exclusive. He blogs about food at ChennaiFoody.com and about wellness at Uncomplicatedliving.com Twitter: @ChennaiFoody Instagram: ChennaiFoody