Simply smokin’!

You can judge a restro bar from the music played. That’s the first thing that strikes you about G77 Cafe. As we enter G77 Cafe on a Saturday evening, the best of ‘90s classic rock fills the air. The retro decor gets you into a mood to party. Of course, after a hard day’s work, having a good drink is on our minds.

This is THE place for cocktails. Molecular cocktails, to be precise. They are created using molecular mixology, using the techniques of molecular gastronomy. So, expect to be served varieties of flavours mixed and presented in a unique way.

We sample pop the cherry, a heady combination of rum, gin, grapefruit and cherry and Caiprioshka of vodka, mint, sugar and lime chunks. There is a range of other cocktails--important to add here that some of the names are outrageous-- to choose from, besides classic cocktails. G77 gets an A+ for presentation, which ranges from the classy to whacky. As we nurse our drinks, starters are served. Melting pots are enough to blow your mind. They are pani puris stuffed not with aloo and imli water, but with minced meat and dollops of cheese. There’s a vegetarian as well, so no one is left out from trying this out.

Before they manage to induce a food coma, we quickly decide to order grilled cocktail sausages, which are tossed with herbs and honey BBQ sauce. Yum! Then there’s BBQ paneer which is a delicious preparation of paneer fingers infused in BBQ sauce. Cheese balls and drinks go well, so we choose the spicy C3 balls, the three Cs standing for chilli, cheese and corn. There’s more: Texan fries served with cheese and chilli-flakes, which exemplifies “the no one can eat just one” line.

No, we aren’t full as yet. From the burgers and pizzas listed, the BBQ chicken pizza is chosen. The quantity is huge. We conclude our meal with vegetarian spaghetti arrabbiata, which is decent.

It is difficult to believe G77 opened only recently last year. The crowds that keep floating in and out show that the resto bar has already earned a pride of place Bengaluru’s restaurant scene.

Location: #1200, 100 ft road, HAL 2nd stage, Indiranagar. For reservations call: 96636 18872.

Ambience: Semi-formal

Wallet factor: Rs. 2,000 for a meal for two

Speciality: Cocktails and Meting Pots