Pongal-O-Pongal

Karumbu Pongal

Ingredients

Raw Rice: 500g; Moongdal and sugar: 50g each; Filtered sugar cane juice: 300 ml; Sugar cane dice: Five;

Ghee: 100 ml; Dry ginger: Half Tsp; Lemon: One

Preparation:

Rinse the raw rice and moong dal and boil it with sugar, add the sugarcane juice and lemon juice and stir well on slow flame. Add the sugarcane pieces in it.

Heat ghee, fry dry ginger and add it to the karumbu pongal mixture. Mix it thoroughly and serve hot.

Saravana Pongal

Ingredients

Raw Rice and jaggery: 500g each; Sliced coconut pieces: 20 g; Tender coconut water: 350ml;

Dry ginger : Quarter Tsp; Big size banana cut into two halves; Ghee: 100 ml; Cashew nuts: 50g; Camphor: A pinch.

Preparation

Prepare jaggery syrup with dry ginger and strain well. Cook the raw rice till soft, add the jaggery syrup and mix well over slow flame. Fry the coconut and cashew nuts slightly in ghee, without changing the colour of the fried items.

Once the rice and jaggery are mixed well, add the ghee fried items into it along with a pinch of camphor. Mix everything nicely and take it off the fire.

Then add the tender coconut water into the pongal, mix well and serve.

Mohana Pongal

Ingredients

Raw Rice: 500g; Sugar candy (Kalkandu): 300g; Khoya (sugarless): 50g; Ghee: 50 ml; Crushed cardamom: Two; Milk: One litre; Cashew nuts: 10g; Saffron: Few strands; Shredded pistachio nuts: 25g

Preparation

Cook the raw rice in milk till soft and then add the sugar candy and keep stirring till it mixes well.

Softed the khoya with your palm and add it into the rice, mix and then add cardamom.

Heat ghee and golden fry the cashewnuts and add it to the rice with little saffron for flavouring. Garnish with pistachio slices.

Thinai Sarkarai Pongal

Ingredients

Thinai (Foxtail Millet): 500g; Moong dal: 150g; Jaggery: 300g; Ghee:100g; Cashew nuts: 30g;

Cardamom and dry ginger powder: Quarter Tsp each; Coconut, gratings: Two Tbsp; Salt: A pinch; Water: As required to cook foxtail millet

Preparation

Cook the thinai and moong dal till soft with little ghee and salt, add the finely done jaggery syrup into it. Stir it well.

Heat ghee, add dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, coconut and cashew nuts in the ghee. Put this into the foxtail millet mixture. Stir and serve hot.

Pazha Pongal

Ingredients

Raw Rice: 500g; Shredded dates: Two; Tutti Frutti: One Tsp; Cherry: Two; Cardamom: Two pods; Sugar: 30g; Mixed fruit pulp: 400g

Preparation

Prepare the mixed fruit pulp with Jackfruit, Mango, chikoo, papaya, apple and pineapple. Avoid citrus fruits.

Cook the raw rice till soft with little sugar and cardamom, take it off the fire and add the fruit pulp. Mix well and again put it on simmering fire for few seconds. Add little butter and mix nicely. Remove from fire. Garnish with dates, tutti frutti and cherry.

Karuppatti Pongal

Ingredients

Raw Rice: 500g; Moong Da: 100g; Karuppatti (Palm Jaggery): 400g; Ghee: 120ml; Crushed cardamon: Two pods; Dry ginger: Quarter Tsp; Shredded cashew nuts: 15g

Preparation

Prepare the palm jaggery syrup with little ghee and dry ginger. Filter the syrup. Cook the raw rice and moong dal till soft, add the palm jaggery syrup and mix thoroughly over slow flame. Put melted ghee and cardamom. Stir it well. Garnish with cashew nut shreds on top.