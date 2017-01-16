Palate preferences

Craig W West has become so Indian over the years that when he goes back to his country for a break he begins to miss the Indian air, the common sights and the noise. But then again he prefers to spend less time in the ‘obvious sights and smells’ of India and escape to the vineyard where his heart and mind belongs. A wine consultant to many wine companies, Craig was in the city on a wine- pairing job for Fratelli wines.

Fratelli, is slowly gaining recognition for its wines setting new standards for Indian wines all over the world. Craig is also the brand director of Fratelli and he merits his “25-year international wine background where I worked on projects in Australia with Southern and Central Asia,” he informs.

Craig’s introduction is incomplete without the mention of technical qualifications in wine sciences, wine marketing and wine education. He also comes with an additional professional qualifications in commercial cookery and hotel operations.

According to Craig the scenario of wine and exotic food is changing. Wine is soon becoming the easily acceptable drink even over traditional meals and “why shouldn’t it be. The clientèle is changing and there is honestly no written rule about what food should wine be paired with.

Craig is a wine expert who is very comfortable facing the craziest questions on wine. According to him our individual palates are the best indicators of which one is good and which isn’t. “So, if someone wants to have a mildly sweet wine, there is no reason to judge them. To get a good wine, it is but obvious that good quality grapes are needed. Any good quality grape variety will offer the wine maker the potential to make good wine,” says Craig. The wine can continue long after the meal is over, informs Craig.