Not a raw deal at all

Raw foodism is the trend the world over and the city gets its first raw food restaurant, courtesy Pathayam, an eatery that promotes organic food. “In a raw food diet, fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, seeds and sprouted grains are consumed without cooking or steaming. A raw food diet ensures that you get all nutrients from the food, it can be easily digested when compared to cooked food and has a huge impact on the acid and alkaline balance in our body,” says Gangadharan, proprietor of Pathayam.

The raw food trend is a natural progression for those on the search for a healthy lifestyle and diet. People across the world are experimenting and discovering the joy of eating uncooked, unprocessed food.

The menu is as tempting and interesting it can be and there is nothing complicated about it. That’s the beauty of the whole practice, Gangadharan says. Take salads for example. There is a green salad, a dry fruit salad and a sprout salad with six varieties of sprouts.

Green gram sprouts at Pathayam’s raw food restaurant Photo: S. Mahinsha | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Milk and dairy products are a strict no-no here. But then what about buttermilk on the menu? Apparently there is no milk in it! Grated coconut and raw mango are finely ground in a mixie with water. The ‘buttermilk’ is ready.

Juices are prepared with coconut milk and honey. There is mixed fruit juice, guava juice, gingelly juice, wheat grass juice and dry fruits juice. If pachadi has finely grated banana stem, the pickle has grated radish, lemon juice, finely ground green chillies and beetroot, fenugreek powder and powdered raw rice.

Flakes are a significant item on a raw vegan menu, be it rice, corn, wheat, ragi or jowar. Add a dash of sweetness by mixing grated coconut, honey, banana, dates, cardamom powder, pineapple and apple. Or use tomato, onion, green chilli and coconut to make the spicy version.

“For lunch, instead of rice we have rice or wheat flakes. The raw lunch spread is served in three courses. First comes fruits and raw payasam (made with mashed robusta banana, palm jaggery, coconut milk, cardamom powder, and different varieties of sweet fruits and dry fruits). Second course has salads (sprouts, vegetable and sweet salad) and buttermilk; final course has the flakes. Side-dishes include pachadi, chutney and pickle. Wind up this lunch with a drop of honey,” says Sayooj, Gangadharan’s son.

“The most important aspect that you have to take into account is the combination of various foods. Try to have one type of fruit a day, and if you are mixing fruits don’t eat the sweet ones with citrus varieties,” Gangadharan says.

A view of the Pathayam’s raw food restaurant Photo: S. Mahinsha | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Although the restaurant is just a couple of days old, those who have been regulars at Pathayam are trying it out. “I enjoy this change. The diet is filling, but you don’t feel the heaviness after a usual lunch,” says E.M. Karunakaran Nair, a retired government employee, a self-confessed fan of Pathayam.

We came across some converts as well, such as Somnath Ganesan, who turned a vegetarian recently. “It is not easy having been a non-vegetarian for a long time,” he says. Nineteen-year-old Vishnu Shankar, a non-vegetarian, is there as he enjoys the taste and the challenge of a new menu on his plate.

(Pathayam’s raw food restaurant is located right opposite Ajantha Theatre, East Fort. It is open on all days from 12 noon to 9 p.m. Contact: 2467731)