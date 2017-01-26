No ordinary fare

Bengaluru is a foodies’ paradise. South Bengaluru has its share of restaurants, serving consistently tasty food. We sample a few of them:

Brahmin Coffee Bar, Basavanagudi

‘Old is gold’ perfectly describes this restaurant. This is one of the city’s oldest joints, started by Nagash Adiga Rao in 1965. It is well-known for dishes such as idlis and vadas served with traditional sambar and kesari bath. Their filter coffee is to die for. Every day, the restaurant opens exactly at 6 a.m. and is ideal for an early breakfast.

New Bridge Way Family Restaurant, J.P. Nagar

Located right at Sarakki signal, this place is always crowded, which is surprising as it was started just last year. Their specialities are parathas and Kerala parathas. Customers prefer the non-vegetarian dishes, including chicken kandhahari, Thai chicken, mutton and pepper dry. Speaking about the unique dishes, the hotel manager Suhail says: “We have different Arabian dishes like chicken Arabian chops, spicy chicken and Irani kebab, etc.” He adds that Hyderabadi biriyani is the most sold item. If you are travelling, this restaurant is convenient as it is open all day.

Royal Comfort, Jayanagar

It has two restaurants that serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, separately. They serve South Indian, North Indian, Chinese and continental dishes. “North Indian dishes are popular for lunch and dinner, while South Indian dishes go for breakfast,” observes Manjunath, the manager.