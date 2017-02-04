Melting pot of comfort food

The amusement and confusion that stems from an inter-cultural relationship may well have been portrayed in Chetan Bhagat’s 2 States, but there is a lot more that bubbles and boils under the surface of it all. Food is such an integral part of our diverse country and the world at large, that it naturally takes the cake when it comes to cultural differences. Sometimes, territorial beliefs are so disparate that discussions about everyday things we so often take for granted, come to an irreconcilable halt. South Indians who favour coffee, in general, are made to feel like caffeine is poison; and those in the North, who prefer tea, are sternly warned about the dangers of acidity.

If curd is eaten at the end of every meal, all year through in the South - let alone being the only substantial part of a meal at times, it is kept at bay in the winters for fear of the common cold and related issues, in some other parts of the country.

Neutral oils are the prime choice in certain regions and potent ones, like coconut or mustard, are used extensively in some others. Pickles are a whole different ball game - in the West, they are baby cucumbers doused in brine, while here in India, they are vegetables or fruits in hot and spicy masala. Right from the tussle of cookies versus biscuits, eggplant versus brinjal, to ketchup versus sauce, there are many things that pitch one region against another, on the world food map.

It is said that once we cross 30, we tend to mellow down in our food choices and go back to the tastes and flavours of our childhood.

We may have been there and done everything - travelled around the world and picked up ingredients we can’t pronounce right in one go, eaten exotic foods that perhaps bit us back, made a 180-degree shift in cuisine preference for a harmonious dinner table experience with our partners or friends who belong to different cultures, gone on strange diets and sampled some of the worst things ever made, relinquished specific types of ingredients for health reasons or just to be accepted in trendy social circles, adapted our tastes according to the availability of ingredients in different corners of the world, and so forth - but it is the aroma of the simple, comfort food that Mom cooked for us that satisfies us the most. Ruchira Ramanujam, who hails from a Punjabi family and is married to a Tamilian, feels that her daughter’s food choices are rather different from her own.

“Paneer was a staple in my Mom’s house when I was growing up, and I remember enjoying several varieties of paneer-based dishes. But my daughter just doesn’t care for it,” she says. She adds that her daughter has also missed out on the comfort foods of her husband’s childhood, even though she cooks all kinds of cuisines at home. “The taste of something you grew up on can hardly be re-created to perfection with the help of a recipe book you picked up on a whim,” she says.

For Deepa Shah, who is from Andhra, and married to a North Indian, the one thing she wishes her twin boys had a liking for is rasam. She says she has tried to introduce them to the tangy, peppery goodness of rasam, but they haven’t really appreciated it at all. “Rasam was made nearly everyday at home. It was never the main dish, but it played a supporting role. It was what you followed sambar rice with, or what you ate when you were sick. My favourite combination is rasam and rice with potato chips!” she quips, excitedly.

She cooks North Indian food for the most part, and that’s what her boys have come to know as their “home food.” Rina Chakravarthy, who is from an Agarwal family where even onion and garlic were forbidden, and is married to a Bengali, whose favourite foods range from bhapa ilish to dimer bora, it has been an interesting culinary journey.

“My husband travelled quite a bit in North India early on in his career, before we were married, so he was accustomed to the typical North Indian taste and even savoured it,” she says. “I cook mostly North Indian or Continental at home. My kids do eat non-vegetarian food, and even though they have missed out on the Bengali-style meat preparations, I cook fish for them, for example, in my own North Indian style,” she adds.

For Leena Iyengar, a Tamilian married to a Frenchman, it has been a tough task to help her kids keep up with the Indian names for all the comfort foods she grew up relishing. “Dosas are Indian lentil pancakes to them, and you can only imagine how far I can get with something like kathrikai kadagpachadi or poricha kootu - they’re simply labelled as “coot”! She says her son is more inclined to embracing vernacular expressions now and then, when he calls out to her with this: “Mummie, can you make me some bhindi or aloo with rotis, s’il te plaît?”

For every plate of a parent’s thayir sadam, there’s a cup of their child’s flavoured yogurt, perhaps. And for every bowl of halwa, there’s a sticky pudding. Which brings us to the question: is a food by any other name, still the same? Does comfort taste just as good in another language?