Lose weight, eat rice, find love...

Lose weight. Quit smoking. Exercise more. Do good deeds. Find the love of my life.

I’m willing to bet at least one of these featured on your list of new year resolutions. According to Statistic Brain, an online community focused on analytics, those were among the top 10 resolutions this year. Dig a little deeper and it’s evident that these are the top resolutions every year.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

I was going to attribute that quote to Jon Bon Jovi, when I realised his lyrics borrow from Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr’s original French quote, ‘plus ca change plus c’est la meme chose’. There you go: you learn something new everyday. Which brings me to the point of this column — Want to eat better this year? Expand your horizons. Since everyone loves listicles, I’m making this easy by giving you three ways to lose weight, eat well and look good. (To find the love of your life, however, you’ll need a different article. Or, Tinder.)

Explore

Supplement your diet with more indigenous fruits, vegetables and herbs this year. Learn about the wide variety of pulses and grains available in your region, and find out how to cook them for more interesting, nutritious and colourful dinners.

If you like greens, don’t limit yourself to spinach. In Manipur alone, surveys conducted at 20 major markets between August 2012 and March 2014 showed 68 varieties of wild leafy vegetables, according to a study published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information. Depending on where in India you live, try turnip greens, amaranth leaves, mustard leaves and drumstick greens, just to name a few.

Most of us are guilty of an abbreviated rice vocabulary, limited to basmati, ponni and fried, even though we live in a country rich with traditional, not to mention delicious, versions of this staple. Let’s make this the year of rice.

About 50 years ago, India replaced more than 1.5 lakh heritage varieties with high-yielding strains of rice. However, thanks to national movements such as the Save our Rice Campaign (SoRC), there’s an alternative to this homogeneity of taste. According to the SoRC, about 1,000 varieties are preserved via Indigenous Rice Diversity Blocks, which are fields filled with a patchwork of paddy. So far, SoRC has facilitated blocks like this in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The one at Thanal Agro Ecology Centre (TAEC) in Panavally (Wayanad district of Kerala) got a lot of attention recently when Midhun Raveendranath’s gorgeous photo captured a kaleidoscope of 219 shades of paddy.

In total, the campaign has collected 567 traditional varieties of scented, medicinal, deep water and dry land rices over a decade. Make an effort to find and taste some of them.

Learn

You need a deeper connection with food than watching Tasty videos on Facebook. Make an effort to learn more about what you eat. If your meals are limited to dal, mattar paneer and potato fry, it’s time to learn some new recipes from the Gujarati neighbours, your Bengali boss or Naga roommate.

We’re lucky to live in a country with a plethora of cuisines, as well as plenty of family, friends and colleagues who are happy to show you how to cook the food of their community. Sure, you can whip up a pesto pasta, make pizza from scratch and roll maki sushi. Use this year to learn how to make a competent Kashmiri yakhni, Goan vindaloo or Maharashtrian thalipeeth.

Cooking also teaches you respect, both for food and ingredients. Spend one day slaving behind a hot stove and you will be less casual about wastage. Resolve to eat a home-cooked meal more often. And to conquer at least one regional dish every month. You’ll be healthier by the end of the year. (You’ll also be more popular once your friends realise that your Bengali prawn malai curry is better than anything they can order at a restaurant.)

Challenge

Eat one dozen new things this year — at the very least. You could set simple targets — mushrooms, beetroot, pumpkin. All the things you hated as a kid, and, therefore, avoided ever since. A friend of mine is a strong believer in the old adage that your tastebuds evolve every seven years. Whether you believe it or not, it’s a useful excuse to break out of a rut.

It’s tough to be a conservative eater when you’re a food writer. Last year alone, I ate freshly shucked oysters, a fiery ant chutney and fried spiders. I didn’t like any of them, but that’s not the point. As time progresses, I find myself more open to appreciating new flavours — and, as the world gets smaller, that’s a useful tool. Being willing to experiment also means I get to discover flavours I love, like delicate Japanese matcha, Korean gochujang and smoked pork from Nagaland.