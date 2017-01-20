Escapades outside the kitchen

Men who cook is a good hashtag. However, men who cook also do other things related to food like following their dream while pursuing their hobby. Two chefs in the city show what’s possible given passion and perseverance.

With a career spanning two decades in five-star hotel kitchens, Mandaar Sukhtankar, executive chef at The Park was ready to share his journey in the kitchen. After working on the idea for many years and jotting down his reflections once every three weeks, Mandaar’s dream took the shape of a book — Romancing The Chicks: Stories Recipes and Thoughts.

Mandaar’s relationship with food is deep and sensitive, but what is remarkable is the way he connects his love for food with his love for telling stories. The result is this delightful book of recipes, as well as memories.

“Ideas become stronger when there is a push and my ex-colleagues didn’t just encourage me but also kept reminding me of my dream. That’s when I was able to collect the body of my published recipes and collate my ‘thoughts’ along with them,” says Mandaar.

Romancing The Chicks is more than a cook book; it’s a conversation that Mandaar has with the reader. He has gone on to illustrate his journey with photographs. Mandaar describes Romancing The Chicks: Stories Recipes and Thoughts as a book that celebrates food. “It isn’t always about the ingredients or the dish. It has to be with what we see around, smell and experience at the spur of the moment,” elaborates Mandaar. Being a chef with a specialisation in Italian cuisine, Mandaar has included a pictorial of ravioli. Isn’t he worried about giving away too many details to his readers? “Not at all. Tiger Woods might teach me to play golf but I won’t be able to play like Tiger Woods,” he laughs.

While Mandaar penned a book, steak lovers in the city should rejoice that they can attempt to make a steak almost as good as Inam’s Steak House in Banjara Hills. Almost. Wondering how? Most often, Inam Khan the social media-savvy chef, who is most active on Instagram will either be caught pumping iron or ‘sizzling’ his way through the kitchen. Inam has now introduced his signature marinades, dips and sauces for sale at his restaurant. What inspired the chef to do so? “A family from Abu Dhabi had come to Hyderabad for treatment and ended up coming to my restaurant for dinner quite regularly. They loved the steaks and various grills. They went back and returned within a month to try my food again. This time they had an unusual request: can I pack them some marinade sauces, dips and other sauces? I obliged. After that they have been placing requests regularly and I send it to them whenever someone visits or travels to the Middle East,” says Inam Khan.

From there, finding solutions to problems of his other guests was just a step away. Long accustomed to supplying marinated meat for private barbeque parties, Inam thought it would be much more feasible to sell marinades than sell marinated meat for such dos. “Many of my customers take marinated meats from me for parties. Not only is the cost high, but there is always a chance of the meat getting spoilt if it is not stored or handled properly. Giving them marinades seemed a better option instead,” he explains.

He calls them healthy marinades because he claims he uses healthy oil, freshly grounded herbs, sun dried garlic, fresh ginger-garlic paste and balsamic vinegar.

After a few months spent working on packaging his sauces and marinades, Inam is happy the enterprise “is going well. They are mild and sometimes, on request we can even adjust the spice levels,” he shares.