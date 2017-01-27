Culinary jugalbandi

The word ‘modern’ has been so frivolously used in Indian dining space that we have become a bit sceptical whenever we visit a restaurant that claims to give a modern Indian dining experience. This time was no different either. So, with clouds of doubt cluttering our minds, we navigated the city’s traffic slowly on a balmy day to head to our destination, Amaranta at The Oberoi, Gurgaon.

Inside, it was slightly cold, but the quaint environs gave us temporarily refuge from outside madness and rush that has infected the NCR like a chronic disease. Once we settled on a table, we were welcomed by chef Vivek Singh of the Cinnamon Collection fame and chef Tejas Sovani of Amaranta. The two have collaborated to curate a new menu that promises to marry authentic regional flavours with western sensibilities.

Vivek Singh and Tejas Sovani

And before we could begin the culinary sojourn, the two shared their interesting story of the long distance relationship they have had since November last year to create this menu. With Vivek living in London, and Tejas operating from Delhi, they navigated 6704 km journey through phone calls to decide the final menu.

As this conversation broke down the ice of unfamiliarity, the chefs went inside the kitchen, and we starting browsing through the nine-course meal.

The first thing to arrive was an amuse-bouche, dhokla ya pakoda, and as the name itself suggests that the bite-sized dish aims to pack two flavours in one. Biting into a pakora look-like gives way to mint chutney-layered dhokla. The mint definitely goes with pakora, but the dhokla had lost all its goodness (read juices). So, the pairing was interesting, but not exciting.

Next came a dish that was dipped in nostalgia. Carpaccio of cured salmon had a beautiful interplay of colours: pink salmon, green pea chutney and caramalised ‘jhalmuri’ (puffed rice) – this quintessential Bengali ingredient reminded one of Vivek’s Asansol roots. However, from presentation to execution, this dish has an insignia of the chef’s western influences. The perfectly cured salmon goes well with crispy puffed rice, and green peas and mustard chutney, which looks like wasabi, but isn’t. But it adds the required pack of punch to the dish.

Since last year, charcoal has become a common ingredient on the menus, so when we saw charcoal chicken, we weren’t surprised. The use of activated carbon lends coal-like colour to any food, and also makes it edible. A take on reshami kabab, the minced chicken ball has the flavour of all spices intact!

For us, the two dishes that really were the hero of the day were – surf m turf – scallop and lamb galouti and 63 degree poached egg. They were the best examples of how one should marry regional flavours with Western technique-driven applications. The seared scallop in the former dish adds sweetness to the spicy, melt-in-mouth galoutis. And, when the two are eaten along with the creamy raita, the trio manages to create a riot of flavours in the mouth.

Similarly, the idea of combining a breakfast element (read poached eggs) with a traditional Indian curry (read cashew sauce), in itself is creative. And, surprisingly, this arranged marriage works for the palate. The beautifully poached egg dipped in a creamy cashew sauce and accompanied by caramalised onion and Goan pork churros has all what it takes to be a contemporary yet modern dish. The only dish that disappointed us was tandoori breast of duck, beetroot, pumpkin and peanut. The well-cooked breast lacked the company of a sauce to carry it through to our stomach.

We ended the meal with a delicious garam masala sticky toffee pudding which went really well with the clove ice cream. As the sojourn ended, we prepared ourselves to brave the traffic outside.