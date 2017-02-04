Cake’s colonial cousins

Incredible as it may sound, until I was around 10, I thought ghee was the only shortening agent used in baking a cake. It was only when I began to get ensnared in the vice-like grip of a multitude of cookery shows — thanks to the satellite television invasion of the early 90s — that I discovered butter was the de facto world-favourite cake fat. All this, much to the chagrin of my Anglo-Indian grandmother who resolutely refused to make the switch, insisting that her spiced fruit cake could only be made with lashings of shudh desi ghee.

Thanks to the forced World War II frugality thrust upon her in the form of grocery rationing, as a young homemaker she came up with several recipes that substituted the expensive and tough-to-procure butter with the easy-to-prepare homemade clarified butter. Recipes that along with a larder of other rather strange ingredients would remain intrinsic to her baking repertoire forever.

Speaking of strange, long before it became fashionable to add a bit of puréed pumpkin (and grated zucchini too!) to impart a rich, moistly dense crumb to a fruit cake, my Nan would chop up bits of her favourite sweet, Agra ka petha or sugar candy pumpkin, in lieu of the more ‘kosher’ candied peel and tutti-frutti. These, with ghee and a sprinkling of spices like sonth (dried ginger powder) and javitri (mace) would go into her legendary fruit cake that both my mum and I have tried to replicate rather unsuccessfully over the years since Nan’s passing.

But on a recent trip to Allahabad, I came across a version of a spiced rich fruit cake that could easily step in as a worthy doppelganger to the one my Nan made. Once a stronghold of thousands of Anglo-Indian ‘railway’ families, Allahabad today has barely a dozen or so left. But what they’ve left behind is an edible legacy of sorts in the form of the Allahabad Cake, which is what I discovered at Bushy’s on Kanpur Road. This modest 54-year-old little bakery still makes a scrumptious Indian version of a traditional fruit cake using nutmeg, saunf (fennel seeds), cinnamon, caraway seeds, ghee and a marmalade that the person at the counter told me is sourced from Loknath ki Galli, Allahabad’s foodie haven.

A very Indian spiced fruit cake. | Photo Credit: Photo: Wiki Commons

The mava cupcake is another Indianised treat most of us have grown up eating. Dried whole milk or mava is the chief ingredient of the moist, eggless cake that’s flecked with cardamom seeds that go pop in the mouth! This classic tea time delicacy has been made famous by the Irani and Parsi bakeries of Mumbai and Pune — particularly Merwan’s that has several branches in both cities, and Mumbai’s iconic Sassanian Bakery at Marine Lines.

Then there’s bhaat cake, Goa’s pride and joy, made with copious quantities of salted butter, eggs, semolina and the star ingredient, desiccated coconut powder.

A vestige of Goa’s Portuguese past, this dense, intensely coconutty, calorific treat has its underpinnings in Middle Eastern confectionery, given its remarkable similarity to basbousa, the semolina-orange blossom water cake of Egypt, which is understandably bereft of the very coastal Indian ingredient, coconut.

Another close colonial cousin of the bhaat is the East Indian thali sweet that uses an additional ingredient in the form of almonds ground in rosewater. And alluding to its name, this festive treat is both baked and served in a steel thali. Once ready, diamond shaped slices are cut and eaten more like an Indian mithai than a cake.

On a year-long work assignment in Chennai a few years ago, my weekends were mostly spent driving down to Puducherry, both for bar essentials restocking and to partake in the wonder that is the vivikum cake. Also known as the Pondicherry cake, this moreish treat is prepared by Puducherry’s Franco-Indian Christians for Christmas, though one can find it year round at bakeries such as La Boulangerie and Baker Street. Made with ghee (there we go again!), eggs, semolina, nuts, brandy-macerated raisins and zesty lemon peel, the alcohol in the cake helps lengthen the vivikum cake’s shelf life. Not that longevity matters in this cake… err case.

Bhaat Cake Recipe

Ingredients

500 gm granulated sugar

250 gm salted butter

250 gm semolina

250 gm desiccated coconut powder

1 tbsp rose essence

1 tsp baking powder

6 whole eggs

200 ml water (room temperature)

25 ml water (heated)

Method

Mix 200 ml water and sugar in a thick-bottomed pan and allow to melt over a medium flame.

When melted, add butter and allow to combine.

Now add desiccated coconut powder and semolina and cook for five minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature in pan itself.

Add baking powder to heated water and pour into the cooled batter.

Add rose essence to batter and keep aside.

Beat the six whole eggs till frothy and add to batter combining well.

Line a 1kg-bearing cake tin with butter paper and bake in a pre-heated oven for 45 minutes at 180˚C.

When cooled cut and serve on its own.

Recipe courtesy Ann Dias.

Raul Dias is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer who is an ardent devotee of the peripatetic way of life.