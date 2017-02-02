As thick as it gets!

I’ve just finished an intense workout and am looking for something quick to take care of the thirst and hunger pangs, and I settle for a milkshake. I know, I know... It’s not the healthiest of choices. But hey, I’m banking on that intense workout to take care of the calories. So, I step into the newly-opened The Thick Shake Factory, done up in a cheerful orange.

Originally a Hyderabad-based chain, the franchise launched in Nungambakkam with its range of milkshakes, thick shakes, slushes and cold coffees. According to the staff manning the stations, the Belgian chocolate shake and strawbanana are must-tries. And, so I do. The shakes are thick and creamy, and have generous helpings of ice cream. The difference between the milkshakes and thick shakes is the amount of ice cream that goes into their making.

So, if it’s a thick shake you’ve ordered, expect four generous scoops of ice cream and just a splash of milk. These are best attacked with a spoon. Trust me, the thick straw helps little when slurping up the decadently-creamy concoction.

The Belgian chocolate is rich and dark and perfect for die-hard chocolate fans. The extra drizzle of chocolate sauce sealed the deal for me. The strawbanana, on the other hand, is a medley of zingy strawberries and smooth banana, with a few stray chunks of fruit making their way up your straw. Perfect. What I did miss, however, was a medley of fresh fruit and milk; the good old-fashioned way. Sure, there are some fresh fruits and tinned ones going into the fruit-based shakes, but almost all of them feature ice cream.

If a milkshake is too much for you, you could also choose from the Factory’s selection of cold coffees and slushes, such as the Oreo koffee, mojito mint, tropical refresher and strawberry melon. And, if any of this is too mainstream for you and you’d like to fashion your own beverage, you can from the Shape your Shake section. Simply choose your flavour, mix-ins and toppings, and you are set.