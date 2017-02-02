All for a wholesome eating experience

It is eight in the evening. You decide to head out to grab dinner. Do you head to the nearest thela dishing out piping hot dosas served with a liberal helping of butter or do you choose a fancy rooftop restaurant, where food is served in fancy ware by waiting staff dressed in formals? Or do you ditch both these options and order in food, and plonk on your sofa and catch the latest game on the telly?

As online portals that deliver food in a jiffy transform the eating out experience, MetroPlus makes an attempt to analyse what Bengalureans look for when they are eating out.

Does the ambience matter? Or is good food the most important factor?

For lawyer Shiva S., ambience is very important in any place that is not a street food stall. “In a street food stall, you visit for the superb food on offer. Jostling with the crowds, waiting your turn is not out of the ordinary. However, I would think that in a fine dining place, ambience is very important. If such a place is too noisy or has gaudy interiors, I would much rather order food in rather than make an effort to go all the way.”

For IT professional Rohit P., decor is very important. “It does not have to be thematic or modern, but it should have something that sets it apart from the rest. Koshy's and India Coffee House are examples of places that are old world, yet patrons come there for the ambience and the food.

If all you have is a couple of chandeliers and paintings on walls, I would much rather eat at home. I have been to places serving pizza in candlelight or all day-breakfasts in dim lights. That does not make any sense.”

He adds, “Having said that, places like Fanoos on Hosur Road are exceptions to this rule. In those places, the superb food trumps any need for superb decor.”

Adrian M. who runs Windmills Craftworks, a restaurant in Whitefield, says, “I would rate good decor and ambience as the most important things in a restaurant. It is a very important part of the dining experience. If the lighting is not good, the tables are creaky and not comfortable, you will not be able to get more people to head to your joint, even if the food is excellent. Getting people to your restaurant is like inviting guests to your house. You would want the house to be clean and welcoming. The same principle holds for any restaurant too.”

Rohit Khanna, director of the company that owns Mamagoto, Dhaba by Claridges offers his take. “Decor cannot be generalised. The eating out experience works differently based on individual choices. People ordering in food are a small segment of the market. At a time when more and more youngsters are looking for good options to eat out, decor and ambience cannot be ignored. The younger set may not be comfortable with the formal setting of a five-star hotel but would enjoy a dinner in a nice contemporary setting. I think it has made designers think and innovate. I feel it is a promising trend and look forward to how it will pan out in the years to come.”

Tahir Farhan, business development manager of Blue Frog, a performance and restaurant space on Church Street says, “For a space that conducts performances by a wide range of artistes, it is very important for our decor to match it. We have focussed a lot on the lighting and the seating.”