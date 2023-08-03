HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The highway plaza named 7

On National Highway-65, the one place everyone stops at is 7 Midway Plaza at Suryapet

August 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
The newly opened FeastHouse at 7 Midway Plaza

The newly opened FeastHouse at 7 Midway Plaza

For people travelling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, especially to Vijayawada, a pit stop at 7 Midway Plaza at Suryapet is a must. It was first established in 2009 with the aim of providing hygienic restrooms on NH-65. Why Suryapet? Raj Yarlagadda, chairman of People’s Combine, which is active in the service sector, narrates a childhood memory: “The travel time by bus from my village at Nujiveedu to Vijayawada was 60 minutes. The bus would stop midwayfor soda, water, cool drinks etc. So when we, as a company, observed the lack of hygienic rest rooms on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, we chose Suryapet because it is exactly midway. Initially, our focus was on washrooms, food was secondary.” 

Inside 7Midway plaza

Inside 7Midway plaza

What’s in a name

7 Midway Plaza was named to grab the eyeballs of travellers. Raj says, “When we started the plaza, there were no speed guns. People driving at over 100 km speed on the highway won’t be able to read anything long and wordy. A single number ‘7’ was decided to grab people’s attention, to make it easy for everyone to read and remember.”

Built over 40,000 square feet, 7 Midway Plaza has evolved to include covered parking and EV charging stations. It has also become a spot where families break their road journeys for breakfast or lunch. The menu, which has changed over the years, includes breakfast (open till 11 am) comprising popular specials such as masala dosa, pesarattu, upma, puri and idli. 

Srinivas Dasari, Director and CEO of 7 Highway Plaza

Srinivas Dasari, Director and CEO of 7 Highway Plaza

Director and CEO of 7 Midway Plaza, Srinivas Dasari, adds, “As it drew more customers to use the restrooms and grab a light breakfast or lunch, we couldn’t look at food as a secondary thing. We worked on the menu with food consultants and chefs to offer a wide variety. The idea was to be able to cater to all age groups.”

The team works with the principle of three ‘R’s — Refresh-Recharge-Restart, says Raj. Visitors are often surprised at the clean toilets and handwash areas.  Srinivas says, “Sitting long hours in a car can be tiresome. The staff is trained to be cordial so that when guests continue their road journey, they are happy about the break and whatever refreshment they have. To cater to the cross-section of customers in terms of age, we have a pizza place, a fried chicken outlet, an international coffee outlet and a candy store. “

The meal at Feast

The meal at Feast

Raj Yarlagadda, chairman of People’s Combine

Raj Yarlagadda, chairman of People’s Combine

The 7 restaurant serves south Indian food combos such as ragi mudda with chicken curry, appam with stew and kodi palav with vankaya kura, apart from all-day breakfast dishes such as idli, dosa, vada, bonda etc. To offer a more elaborate meal, the company started Feast House in the plaza.

Feast House offers a South Indian spread of 39 festive and homely dishes, all served on a banana leaf. The meal starts with traditional delicacies like boorelu, mini uttapam, followed by red rice dosa, different flavoured rice, dals, vegetable curries and various type of chutneys. There is also a special non-vegetarian sampler thali that includes curries, fries and a biryani. The tasty food apart, it is the hospitality of the women serving staff that make a diner smile; they not only inform the diner of the name of the dish but also briefly explain what each item, especially the pachchadis, are made of.

All in all, 7 Midway Plaza is a place you are glad to stop by.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.