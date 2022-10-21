A cup of warm hug

Prabalika M Borah
October 21, 2022 12:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot chocolate mix by Fonce

Cup, pour, stir, sip

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To make sipping hot chocolate fun without the hassle of stepping out, Fonce chocolatier’s kitchen in Hyderabad introduced an Italian hot chocolate mix. All one has to do is empty a sachet of the powder – in Italian Hot Chocolate Mix or Raspberry Hot Chocolate variants – into a cup of hot milk for a thick, creamy drink. Deepa Reddy, Fonce chocolatier founder aims to replicate a chef-made hot chocolate in the chocolate mix. The mix is free of preservatives and is gluten free and the drink can be fashioned with vegan friendly milk as well. The mix is made of imported premium ingredients. Each box contains two packets is priced at ₹250

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app