Hot chocolate mix by Fonce

Cup, pour, stir, sip

To make sipping hot chocolate fun without the hassle of stepping out, Fonce chocolatier’s kitchen in Hyderabad introduced an Italian hot chocolate mix. All one has to do is empty a sachet of the powder – in Italian Hot Chocolate Mix or Raspberry Hot Chocolate variants – into a cup of hot milk for a thick, creamy drink. Deepa Reddy, Fonce chocolatier founder aims to replicate a chef-made hot chocolate in the chocolate mix. The mix is free of preservatives and is gluten free and the drink can be fashioned with vegan friendly milk as well. The mix is made of imported premium ingredients. Each box contains two packets is priced at ₹250