Flowers find life in paper

The South India Floriculture Association has declared that the flower business is looking at a loss of nearly ₹100 crore this season. Flower growers are distressed seeing their blooms going waste. Shrinivas, a flower vendor from Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Flower Mandi of KR Market is a wholesale flower dealer. He sources his flowers from growers directly from Mysore, Mandya, and the outskirts of Bengaluru including Devanahalli, Anekal, Bidigere and border areas of Tamil Nadu.

“Flowers do not come under essential commodities,” Shrinivas says. “The lock-down means there are no weddings or celebrations. Flower growers in rural districts of Bengaluru are opening their field for cattle to graze. Lakhs of flowers are plucked but do not reach towns and cities for sale. April to September is peak time for the flower business.”

The Bengaluru-based, Seed Paper India, that manufactures organic handmade paper, has stepped in to help. “We are manufacturing flower embedded handmade paper to help the flower industry,” says Roshan Ray, Founder of Seed Paper India.

Roshan is part of the volunteer group, Corona Warrior, set up by the Government of Karnataka and the Indian Red Cross Society. “As part of our work I met the migrant labourers, homeless and farmers. The flower-growing farmers told me of their plight, and that is when I started thinking. Why not use petals to make flower paper on a larger scale?”

Floriculture researchers advised Roshan on how he could expand seed paper manufacture to include flowers. “It soon became one of my passions. I relooked at petal paper technology that we had done for a customer in the US last year. We had several trial runs, before the lock-down. I am waiting for the lock-down to be lifted so we can get to work at our factory in Bommasandra.”

The farmers offered Roshan a good deal. “A dozen flower-growing farmers who have nearly 100 acres of land in the outskirts of Bengaluru offered me five tonnes of marigold, roses and carnations at a good rate. I have ordered the first lot of 2,000 kilograms, which are being dried at the farms now.”

The idea is to mix various kinds of flower petals into the waste cotton cloth-pulp used to make the paper. Roshan is in touch with industry experts in Bengaluru including Ashwath C, Principle Scientist, Floriculture, Institute of Horticulture Research, and Vishwanath, Joint Director of Horticulture.

Talking of the process of manufacture, Roshan says, “the petals will be sorted according to colour and size before being lightly washed to get rid of dust. The petals will then be mixed into the recycled cloth pulp that is used to make seed paper during the pulping. Later the hand vap machine hoists the pulp onto the mesh frames to form sheets of paper, which is then naturally dried in the sun for a week before being cut into different shapes.”

Roshan says flower petal note books, diaries, book marks, letter pads, calendars, visiting cards, souvenirs and mementos will be created. “The proceeds of this endeavour will go to the farmers.”

For details mail seedpaperindia@gmail.com