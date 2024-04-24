GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Flamenco and Kalari come together in ‘Bhoomiputri’, a dance drama that explores the man-woman relationship

Bhoomiputri fuses poetry, dance, drama and Kalari to narrate the different stages of a man-woman relationship

April 24, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Saraswathy Nagarajan
Bettina Castano and Raam Kumar in Bhoomiputri, a dance drama.

Bettina Castano and Raam Kumar in Bhoomiputri, a dance drama. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Inspired by poetry, dance and drama, Bhoomiputri, a dance drama, conceptualised by art curator Latha Kurien Rajeev, is the story of man-woman and the many stages of their relationship.

A project that began in 2016, Bhoomiputri is a creative fusion of several artistic minds that were synergised and brought together on one platform by Latha.

Latha Kurien Rajeev

Latha Kurien Rajeev | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

She explains that author-actor Meera Nair’s poems sowed the seeds of the collaboration. “I selected a few poems from her anthology, Grey: Born When Black Invaded White, and requested playwright and theatreperson E Rajarajeswari to turn it into a script for a play. Raji came up with an interesting script that fired my imagination,” recounts Latha.

Raji chose some verses in the collection and turned those into the voices of a man and a woman. These then became a journey into a man-woman relationship.

When Latha sent the script to flamenco dancer Bettina Castano, she was also enchanted by the theme of the script and came on board without any hesitation. 

However, the idea took time taking shape as the pandemic struck. Latha went back to it a couple of months ago in 2024 and “within five days, we were able to come up with the dance-drama,” she says.

“A father’s love is unconditional and all encompassing. Naturally, many women expect that unconditional love and empathy from their partner as well. But that is when she realises the difference,” says Latha and adds, “Many men try to change their partner to be the kind of woman they want. Many women give in but at a certain point there might be a pushback and that is when the conflict begins if he does not understand his partner. Our dance-drama explores the nuances of such a relationship.”

Latha emphasises that through the one-hour narrative, this creative endeavour traces the evolution of an empowered woman — “from innocence to experience to empowerment.”

Perhaps for the first time, flamenco and Kalaripayattu will match steps for a show that has music composed and written by Saju Sreenivas, a member of music band Pathayam.

Kalari artist Raam Kumar R

Kalari artist Raam Kumar R | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Kalaripayattu is a discipline that has a strict framework while flamenco is an expression of the dancer. It was interesting to watch Bettina and Kalari artist Raam Kumar R come together for this project,” says Latha.

Kalamandalam Rahul Aravind plays the mizhavu while El Espina plays the flamenco guitar. Smitha Jacob has designed the costumes of the characters.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.