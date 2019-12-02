Easy work out at home with the Tabata routine

High intensity interval training (HIIT) requires you to work at a fast pace, and for most people, that is difficult. It’s an anaerobic workout and most of the time one is panting. The rest periods are short, fat loss and strength gain are high. Cardio conditioning, strength gains and even cognitive abilities show a marked improvement. The best thing is that it needs little time. Tabata, for instance, can be as short as five minutes and can go anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. The workout can be customised to suit each individual.

A Tabata workout requires you to choose three or four moves and repeat them sequentially, in intervals of 2:1. This means 20-second effort and 10 seconds of rest or 30 seconds effort and 15 seconds of rest. Repeat for four minutes and rest for two minutes before starting the next segment.

These can be applied to strength training or cardio intervals. It is prudent to limit the HIIT programme to 20-25 minutes only, excluding the warm-up and cool-down. Frequency is every other day. You can swim, cycle, walk or do yoga or Pilates on other days. Do wear sports clothes even if you’re doing it in your bedroom, and make sure to hydrate. Be sensitive to whether you’d like to do this with or without shoes — either is fine. As always, begin with a warm-up. Perform at 90% capacity. Here’s a sample workout.

Squats

30 seconds; rest 15 seconds

With feet shoulder-width apart, squat until knees are at a 90 degree angle, or you can do a full squat. Do as many reps as possible, keeping good form. The advanced athlete can do squat jumps.

Pushups

30 seconds; rest 15 seconds

Modify to ability: A beginner on the knees and the advanced athlete can do the full pushup or single arm pushups.

Alternating reverse lunges

30 seconds; rest 15 seconds

The advanced athlete can add jumps to the lunge. Maintain the alignment of the knee. Go only as low as comfortable.

Jumping jacks

30 seconds; rest 15 seconds

The advanced athlete can add full arm movements.

Mountain climbing

30 seconds; rest 15 seconds

The beginner can do the workout with hands at the level of a step or a bench; the advanced athlete can do the exercise at floor level. After one round rest for two minutes and repeat the whole sequence four to five times. Stretch and relax after the workout.

Nisha Varma is an ACSM-certified exercise physiologist. A monthly column with exercises for a home workout