Wellness on the table

As the pandemic continues to reshape our priorities, the spotlight is on health and wellness.

Recognising the need to make wellness enjoyable and accessible, Ananya Bhandare and Pratishtha Rawat, certified health practitioners, have teamed up to introduce Jungly Glow Up — a wellness festival on Sunday. It promises to redefine the way we approach self-care.

“Health and wellness should be fun and inclusive,” says Ananya, Founder of Jungly Delights. “It’s about leading a happy and healthy life, encompassing not just the physical aspects, but also the mental and spiritual space.” With this philosophy at its core, the Jungly Glow Up offers a holistic approach to wellness, blending activities such as meditation, art therapy, journaling, and yoga.

The key to making wellness enjoyable is in finding activities that resonate with individuals and foster a sense of community. With this ethos in mind, the Jungly Glow Up has curated a diverse lineup of wellness sessions by industry experts. These will include sound baths, pilates, art therapy, and fireside chats on topics ranging from healthy habits to mental health and sexual well-being.

A kids’ corner and live DJ will make the event attractive to kids and teenagers too. Activities such as reflexology and acupuncture, a wellness bar and an alocohol bar serving clean cocktails for attendees are meant to pamper them.

“We want to create an event that will not only be enriching but also aesthetically pleasing,” says Pratistha, founder of Glow Glossary. From the vibrant decor to the welcoming atmosphere, every aspect of the festival has been carefully designed to appeal to the senses and uplift the spirit, she says.

The event also draws inspiration from the blue zones — areas in the world where there are most number of centenarians — where community plays a huge role in the healthy lifestyle of the people. The Jungly Glow Up event will also encourage camaraderie by inviting participants to connect and bond over shared experiences.

Recognising the integral role pets play in our well-being, even furry friends are welcome at the Jungly Glow Up.

At Araya Bagh, MG Road; March 31; 9am to 8pm. Tickets are priced from ₹299 to ₹1,299 (depending on access to various zones) and can be booked on https://link.zomato.com/xqzv/zpkyr7g7

