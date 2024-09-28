Watch | Fitness coaches are now swinging Hanuman gadas

Akharas, a place of practice for Indian martial arts, are not for everyone. Traditionally a macho, male domain, they demand years of determination, sweat and perseverance. “Boys must start with rope climbing, swimming and Indian burpees. Only after three to four years can you swing the gada, then wrestle,” says says Gyanshankul Singh, who began when he was 14.

Yet, around the world, workouts built around ancient Indian fitness equipment, originally created for warriors and then wrestlers, are now being embraced by a cross-section of people in gyms, yoga studios and homes. While the original techniques, which date back thousands of years, are still at the heart of these movements, they have now been adapted for contemporary workouts and Zoom coaching.

