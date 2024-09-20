Visakhapatnam gears up for the marathon season with structured training and camaraderie

As the marathon season approaches, the running community of Visakhapatnam is in full gear, preparing with vigour and discipline. Various running groups in the city have embraced a structured approach to training, with emphasis on injury prevention, fitness and fostering camaraderie among runners. For many, these activities are a mix of disciplined preparation, community support, and a commitment to encouraging newcomers to take their first strides towards marathon success.

Vizag Runners Society, a dedicated collective, has been encouraging runners to focus on gradual endurance building. The emphasis is on long runs over the weekends, complemented by midweek strength training and shorter, fast-paced runs. Madhuri Palli, a seasoned marathoner from the group, shares, “Strength training and mobility drills are key to avoiding injuries. For new runners, we suggest they gradually increase their mileage by not more than 10 percent per week, allowing the body to adapt without overloading it too soon.”

The Visakhapatnam-based radiologist and founder of Vizag Runners Society recalls a memorable moment when she completed the Comrades Marathon held on June 11 in 2023 in South Africa, a 89.885 kilometre race between the cities of Pietermaritzburg and Durban. “It is an ultimate test of endurance and mental fortitude,” says Madhuri, who also became the first female runner from Andhra Pradesh to complete the gruelling marathon, known for its demanding course and rigorous competition. However, Madhuri says, just like life, races too have their highs and lows. Recalling her experience at the Buddha Trails the same year, she says: “That was my low point as a marathoner. I could not finish the race in the cut of time. It was a training race for the Comrades which I ran on my birthday. I did feel bad for a while; but we must learn to move on.”

Madhuri says whenever one is training for a race, the focus should be on effort. “On the race day, the terrain and weather will be different, but your effort should remain the same. Learn how speed interval and an easy pace feel like; replicate those efforts,” she adds.

With rolling hills and inclines being a part of the city’s topography coupled with its humid climate, Madhuri emphasises on wearing two layers and training a little later in the day. “Flat rolling hills may not cause much injury but we have to be careful how we land and impact the body in steep inclines and declines. Foam rolling helps relax tight muscles which are usually prone to injury,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the Visakha Trail Running Association (VTRA), a community of passionate runners, has a six-month-long time trial series to help runners prepare for marathons. The time trails are held every Sunday and are going on from April and will end in September, in the run up to the Vizag Half Marathon in October. Here, the focus is on promoting running and fitness. The time trial series has a 1.6 kilometre run for children, 5k and 10k for adults of all age groups.

“The timings are captured and shared after the race on our website (www.vtra.run). The best performance or toppers are awarded trophies. The awards are a way of encouragement,” says Yogesh Rao Vangada, founder of the association.

VTRA also conducts the Ultribe Paderu, the longest running race in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana passing through the hills of Eastern Ghats, tribal hamlets, forests, lush landscapes of Paderu around the peak of Vanjangi.

Injury prevention remains a central concern for both seasoned and novice runners. The groups advocate a slow and steady approach, encouraging participants to listen to their bodies and rest when needed. Overtraining, they emphasise, can lead to injuries that could derail months of preparation.

Suman Das, radiation oncologist who is a part of Vizag Runners Society, emphasises on hydration especially in the warm months of September and October. “People are ignorant about the amount of fluids our body needs during hot and humid weather. As a routine, we should take proper hydration with supplements even before run days,” he says. He also highlights the importance of nutrition. “A diet high in protein, minerals like zinc, magnesium, iron, calcium should be taken from preceding weeks,” he adds.

Suman started running during the pandemic and got inspired by the Vizag Runners . In the past three years, he completed 12 half marathons and three full marathons held in different cities in India. “I have improved mile by mile in terms of increasing the distance from 5k to 42.2k, improving my heart rate during the activities, my timing with every run,” he says and credits his progress to proper training, hydration, nutrition and guidance.

On race day, Madhuri recommends a carb-rich meal. “My go-to food is khichdi and boiled potato,” she adds. She also suggests carrying a water bottle and frequent sipping of water. “Rather than gulping lots of water at aid stations, which will make your stomach heavy, fill your bottle at regular intervals. In a humid city like Visakhapatnam, it’s important to start steady and focus on hydration. If you are careful enough in the first half, you can aim at a strong finish,” she adds.

What makes the marathon season in Visakhapatnam special is the sense of community among runners. They run along the beach at sunrise and meet for breakfast post-run, with camaraderie playing a crucial role in keeping participants motivated. “The running culture in Visakhapatnam has grown tremendously in recent years, and it’s heartening to see so many people, especially newcomers, take up the challenge,” says Yogesh.

The runners say that there is no better feeling than crossing that finish line, and the groups ensure everyone has the best shot at doing so — injury-free and with a smile.

Mountain Dew Vizag Half Marathon - October 6 (www.vtra.run)

Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon - December (www.vizagmarathon.run)1

Ultribe Paderu Marathon - December 8 (www.vtra.run)

Vizag Navy Marathon - December 15 (www.vizagnavymarathon.run)

