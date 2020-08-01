Fitness

Video: Buying a road bike? Here's what you need to know

If you are planning on joining the global shift towards cycling, then our handy video guide will have you looking like a pro.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 6:01:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/fitness/video-buying-a-road-bike-heres-what-you-need-to-know/article32248369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY