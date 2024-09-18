Try your hand at obstacle course racing at the Wild Warrior Race in Chennai

The earliest known set of obstacle course races (OCR) were created by armies to test the endurance of soldiers in hostile battlegrounds. To run with steady feet, climb with strength, and lunge forth with brute force, were essential in the survival and protection of their people.

Centuries later, the modern iteration of this race invites participants who wish to challenge their strength, without the pressure of an impending life-or-death combat. “If I wereto ask you, who the strongest athlete out there is, you would tell me that it is a powerlifter or a weightlifter. If I were to ask you who the fastest is, you would tell me that it is the 100-metre sprinter. If I were to ask you who the fittest is, you would not have an answer. To me, the modern OCR determines the best generalist,” says Bhrigu Sasson, head, sales and revenue generation at Wild Warrior, a lifestyle and adventure company that creates events around obstacle course racing. .

A race that determines this very generalist will be held on September 21 and 22 at the Madras Offroad Academy, Pudupakkam. The Wild Warrior race, currently in its fourth edition, will be conducted in five categories for participants right from the age of 12, promising a mix of spunk and sweat. If you are missing the drama of the Olympics, this event is likely to compensate, says Bhrigu, as the team has worked on making this sport spectator-friendly.

The first edition started in 2018 by Wild Warrior founder, Vikram Menon, saw niche participation. Over the course of eight years, the interest has increased manifold in all categories and age groups. Around 700 participants are expected to compete over the weekend.

The five categories of the OCR at this event are determined by distance and number of obstacles including the likes of monkey bars, crawling under barbed wire and nets, carrying buckets, stones and sand bags. Races range from tackling eight obstacles over 200 metres; a 10-kilometre course with 101 obstacles; a two-kilometre course with 21 challenging obstacles; and another two-kilometre course with easy to moderate obstacles. An age-category race open to participants between 12 and 15; 16 and 19; and for those above 35, will take place too.

To keep spectators entertained, music performances, games and food stalls will also be available at the venue. The aim though, is to finish and finish well.

While the goal is to climb the podium and win the prize money worth ₹2 lakh, this race, much like a marathon, provides a medal for participation alone, due to its complex nature. It requires skill, technique and fast feet. “One can do it at their own pace,” Bhrigu says, adding that once the OCR bug bites, one is likely to find themselves travelling across the world to participate in other similar races.

The Wild Warrior Race is on September 21 and 22. Register at townscript.com/e/wild-warrior-carnival. Entry is ₹799.