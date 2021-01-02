The virtual fitness pass

BoxFit

02 January 2021 10:45 IST

Online tools and apps for workout routines and winding down

It is that time of the year when hitting the gym tops the New Year’s resolution chart. However, last year’s lockdown saw health and fitness app downloads growing by 46% worldwide, with India recording a whopping 157% surge (Moengage report). So 2021 might keep up with the trend, with many of us continuing to opt for workouts on TV, apps or WhatsApp groups. From group sessions to personalised meditation classes, we bring you a list of lockdown launches.

Group challenges @ BoxFit At Home

After their hit Instagram Live sessions, the New Delhi-based multi-model fitness centre went online last October. Trainers turn DJs and entertainers as they curate challenges for 45 to 50-minute virtual workouts that include everything from cardio to kickboxing. “We’re planning to launch connected fitness products, where you can track your progress in real time and compare your results with friends. Additional workout programmes and enhanced nutrition programmes are also in the offing,” says founder Rahul Kaul. On GooglePlay and iOS. ₹2,499 for a one-month starter pack. Details: boxfit.in

Community challenge @ Sohfit

The fitness start-up’s 40 and 21-day challenges, which have been around since 2019, gained popularity during lockdown, with endorsements from the likes of actor Alia Bhatt. Sohrab Khushrushahi, founder of the three-year-old enterprise, says, “The idea is to make fitness accessible and fun, and help people remain consistent,” adding that he’s working on women-centric fitness models for 2021. The 40-day session features curated video tutorials. All you need is a sturdy bench/stool/chair to step or jump on to, and a skipping rope. The next 40-day challenge starts on January 18. ₹12,500 + tax. Details: sohfit.com

Sohfit

Family programmes @ sense.bio

If you’ve been struggling to keep track of your water intake or remotely oversee your parents’ pill timings, this IoT-based fitness and health app is for you. Founded by IIT Bombay alumnus Atul Kapoor, it aims at making virtual health management easier. Get assessments done, meal recommendations, create a personalised nutrition and daily diet plan, or a list of physical activities that can be done at home with their step-by-step video tutorials. On GooglePlay. Details: sense.bio

Sleep better @ Mindhouse

Last November, the app-based mental wellness service introduced a tool to help people sleep better, given the crazy year that 2020 was. Narrated by the likes of actors Rahul Bose, Konkana Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar, Sleep Stories brings to listeners well-crafted tales with peaceful ambient music. From folk tales with an updated twist, to nature visualisations and original fiction, the stories include A Swiss Mountain Adventure, A Night in the Forest and a re-imagined version of Hansel & Gretel. With a 14-day free trial, the app is available on iOS and Google Play. Details: mindhouse.com

Ultrahuman

Sleep better @ Ultrahuman

This Bengaluru-based platform was founded in August 2020 to help people transform not just their physiques, but their minds too. “It helps people meditate, workout efficiently, and optimise their sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists, and psychologists. We’ve partnered with leading names such as Kara Saunders, Amanda Cerny and Johannes Bartl,” says founder Mohit Kumar, adding that while they started with Australia, New Zealand and the US as focus markets, they will expand to other countries soon. In 2021, look forward to additional coaches and the platform’s integration with fitness trackers like Fitbit and Garmin. ₹4,317 a year. On iOS and Google Play. Details: ultrahuman.com

Only on Apple

Launched earlier this month, Apple Fitness+ (₹5,882 a year) gives you access to a library of pre-recorded workouts — HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, rowing, cycling, treadmill walking, treadmill running, core, and mindful cool down. New sessions drop every week and there are workouts for beginners, too. Details: apple.com