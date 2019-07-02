The national runner who now works at Decathlon

I bought a pair of running shoes yesterday. Correction: I bought a pair of running shoes yesterday from a former national-level runner, and he told me more about my feet, the shoes that work best for me, and my running style than any gait-analysis professional has, in my 20-odd years of recreational running in Delhi.

Sumod Kumar was born in Kayampur village near Baghpat, UP, and used to travel in a bus for three hours to get to Nehru Stadium to train as a middle-distance runner. He would return home at midnight. This was his routine for four years. He won the Junior nationals at Vijayawada in 2009 in the under-20 5km run, and was a nine-time Delhi state champ (in the 2km, 5km and 10km categories, in under-18, under-20 events, from 2006-13) amongst other laurels. Now at 28, he’s at Decathlon, selling running shoes.

“Why?” I ask. Runners become coaches, or get a government job and fade away from public consciousness. “I did try for a government job, in the security forces, but my height got in the way,” he says. “But things worked out. I came here in 2015; I’d heard they treat sportspeople well. Decathlon values me, encourages me to keep participating in running events, and I get to meet athletes like Deepa Karmakar at work. It couldn’t get better for a runner,” says the man who is trying to improve his English now.

As for Delhi runners, he says he meets a lot of them: “Around 2005, when I used to run at the Nehru Park, it was mostly foreigners who ran, hardly any Indians; now it’s the opposite. There’s a running boom happening and I’m happy to be a part of it.” He has a plan: next month, he’s hoping to run from Mumbai to Delhi, across 15 days, 100km a day.

While choosing my pair of shoes, Sumod suggested I run on the treadmill to try them out. “You’re in great shape,” he announced, and it made me happy, as I was coming back from a long layoff. He talks about how people who can afford to buy a pair of shoes for ₹15k (he never has), won’t take his word about the kicks he’s selling being as good, though less expensive. “I have to convince them that these shoes are designed by professional runners, that I am also a runner,” he says.

Sumod is a hero at his workplace: I saw posters about him, all over. And I saw how his colleagues interacted with him, with much respect. See you at my home turf, the Jahapanah Forest, where I run on weekends. Slowly.