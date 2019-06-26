Speed 50, an open cycle ride in Thiruvananthapuram, to highlight the benefits of cycling

Cycling is known to be a wholesome fitness regime but what if there’s an added thrill of competition? Trivandrum Racing League, a city-based community riding forum formed by a bunch of cycling enthusiasts, is organising ‘Speed 50’, a 50-km open bicycle ride along Pothencode-Venjaramoodu route on the outskirts of the city on June 30.

“The key objective of Speed 50 is to popularise cycling and lay emphasis on how its regular practice promotes health. The event also aspires to make it a step up from the concept of endurance rides to a competitive level that will help build a community of cyclists,” says Praveen R, a Trivandrum Racing League member and owner of Crank Cycling Joint.

Speed 50 will feature non-stop 50-km rides in ‘road bikes’ and ‘non-road bikes’ categories. Participants will kick-start from a starting point near Rajakumari Wedding Centre at Pothencode and proceed towards Venjaramoodu junction from where they take a U-turn back to the original spot. “Those owning professional road bikes, which are more performance-oriented, can participate in the former category. The cut-off time is two hours for this group. However, as a majority of bikes owners use non-road and hybrid type bicycles, we have the other category, for which the cut-off time would be longer,” says Praveen.

The rides are open to all, however, those below 18 are required to produce parental consent. Bicycles must be in fully serviced condition and riding gear is mandatory. Participants are free to choose any outfit for the rides. Organisers recommend they carry sufficient fluids with them to stay hydrated. Gift prizes will be given to the top three spots in both the categories, say the organisers.

A briefing of the event will be held at Crank Cycling Joint at 5 pm on June 29, where participants can also collect their numbered bibs to be worn during the ride. Others can obtain it at the starting point just before the ride.

Registration fee is ₹150 per rider. Reporting time is 5.30 am and the rides commence at 6.30 am on June 30 from Pothencode. Contact: 8129247766