Now play mini golf in Chennai’s Alwarpet

March 22, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

This mini golf arena allows patrons to play at 1,50,000 of the world’s most iconic golf courses through an ultra realistic virtual golf simulator

Shreya Banerjee

A panoramic image of the Old Course at St. Andrew’s, Scotland is plastered across the putting green | Photo Credit: Preethi Ajit

As the golf ball rolls, its pace resembles the slow inertia of the sport. Usually played over four days, golf has not quite qualified as a sport that animates people when broadcast. But this mini golf arena in Alwarpet changes that with breezy solutions. Golfer’s Edge Chennai (GEC) is a place where one can learn the sport, miss umpteen shots, order in finger food and invite friends to play simulated games like zombie golf, soccer golf and many more.

This indoor golfing arena in central Chennai brings the vast worlds of golf and tech onto a 170+ sq ft putting green. GEC uses a realistic HD virtual golf simulator and a putting green (with an inbuilt sensor) which shrinks the fanfare of golfing into an affordable and convenient hobby. The arena was soft launched on March 18.

With no hassles like acquiring a prior membership or attending classes in any particular dress code, one only has to book their slots prior to the session.

Walls display posters of some of golf’s greats. | Photo Credit: Preethi Ajit

Co-founders Bharath Arvind and Hari Natarajan started GEC to make the sport accessible to all. “I want people of all age groups to learn and experience golf. I want it to be a cosy and comfortable space,” says Bharath.  

The arena has a wide sense of space owing to its aesthetically done interiors. What adds character to GEC is a panoramic image of the Old Course at St. Andrew’s, Scotland plastered across its putting green – a picture of the birthplace of golf could inspire young minds to turn the fun game into a serious pursuit.

A child gets a feel of mini golf assisted by a simulator | Photo Credit: Preethi Ajit

GEC has certified coaches to train children and adults. A set of clubs, suitable for all age groups, is available. “When people come they should only have to bring themselves. We take care of the rest,” adds Bharath.  

How is mini golf different? 

At GEC the only difference between playing golf on a rolling green and a 170+ sq feet putting green is the tech assistance. The realistic virtual golf simulator is able to tell the player the undulation of the ground, the distance between the golfer and the hole, distance of the shot played and an analysis of the quality of the swing. The simulator has many interesting games like zombie golf, soccer golf, air craft carrier themed driving range, grand canyon theme driving range and many more.

GEC has partnered with Golphin, a Scotland based designer and manufacturer of junior golf sets. GEC will use Golphin’s proprietary mobile app — MyPathway2Golf to bring an element of fun  to the sport.  

On completing individual and group coaching classes for children and young adults certificates will be issued with Golphin‘s credentials. It will soon open its first summer camp for kids between 7-12yrs.  

Located at New 14, Old 166, 2nd floor, Eldams Road, Alwarpet. Their launch offers are priced at – individual play ₹900, group of 2-4 ₹1,700 per group, happy hours are from 9am to 4pm from Tuesdays to Fridays. To book your slot contact 9342272041 

