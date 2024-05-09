New Trampoline Park opens at Port Stadium in Visakhapatnam

If you are looking for high-flying, gravity-defying fun in Visakhapatnam, the newly-opened trampoline park at Vishwanadh Sports Club, Port Stadium, has a lot to offer. The indoor entertainment zone has exhilarating activities for adrenaline lovers of all ages, and is a great way to spend these sweltering summer days.

With attractions like wall climb, foam pit, Ninja warrior obstacle courses, basketball with dunking and a soft play area, it is a place where you can jump, scream, play and soar to your heart’s content.

Built with an investment of ₹3 crore, it is spread across a 15,000 square feet area, offering a diverse range of activities for people of all ages and is also available for birthday parties and corporate events.

Narendra Kumar, director of Vishwanadh Sports Club, says that the space has been designed keeping in mind high safety standards with an objective to provide a fun-filled indoor activity area for toddlers to adults.

Suitable for an age group of 10 years and above, the trampoline park covers an area of 4,000 square feet and has more than 20 trampolines. Here, you can leap from one trampoline to another or just climb up the wall to dive straight into the foam pit and get buried under soft colourful blocks.

Though most people come to the trampoline park for adrenaline boost, the place has been drawing fitness enthusiasts too. “It seems like simple fun from a distance; but once I started on the trampolines, I realised how much energy it needs! This is more tiring than working out at a gym,” says S Purvi, a fitness enthusiast.

The soft play arena adjacent to the trampoline park has a variety of activity zones to engage children. There is a 3D projection sand art space, lego console, magic sand play area and obstacle course, soft ball pit and pretend play setup among other activities.

Coming up in a month’s time is a snow world adjacent to the trampoline park and soft play area. “It is coming up in a 12,000 square feet area and will feature a London street set with a variety of games. The equipment has been procured from Korea,” says Narendra.

