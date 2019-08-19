Mandira Bedi starts #100daychallenge on Instagram

Through an Instagram post on August 11, Mandira Bedi called out everybody to a #100daychallenge. Those who opted in were to do 45 minutes of daily exercise or take at least 10,000 steps. She uploads sequences of her daily workouts with information on getting and staying fit. It’s not surprising that many of her 937K followers have come on board spontaneously, considering that at 47, Mandira looks the way she does (she’s 50 kilograms), and that Reebok has promised hampers to a few who post pictures and hashtag appropriately.

While Mandira has always been running and gym-ing (she was out on the road within two months after her son’s birth, running in the rain), she says she is not out to become an influencer: “I have adopted the health regimen for my own benefit. I do not know to what extent I can influence others. If it encourages people to join in, I am more than happy to spread the feel-good and body positivity.” She says the idea is to keep people motivated. “When you put it up there in public, it keeps you honest. It’s a big commitment,” she says, over a telephone conversation from Mumbai.

Barely two months ago, she worked hard on her #40daychallenge and earned social-media praise for a toned body, a sharper jaw line and sculpted muscles. So why another one so soon? “May-June was one of my busiest periods with a film each in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the floor, besides other engagements. Yet I managed to lend myself to an effective exercise programme. So on a beautiful Sunday, I randomly thought of raising the bar. After all, it feels good to feel good after exercise.”

This time around, Mandira is focussing on mindful eating as well. “I will soon be uploading pages from my recently-started food diary and it will include stories about my cheat days too,” she says, and goes on to share how three days ago she celebrated her husband’s birthday binging. “There is nothing wrong in having a day of bad eating, but it’s more important to rein yourself in. When you put it in writing, it clearly reminds you where you are going,” says the actor and TV host, who gained 22 kilograms after pregnancy and a C-section.

She says there is perhaps no diet that she has not tried, from low to no carbs, and keto, but did not find them sustainable. “I missed the basic usual healthy stuff we grew up eating at home, and as a routine have now returned to my mornings with fruits; lunch with dal, roti, and subzi; and dinner with salads.”

One of the benefits of being a parent who cares about fitness is that her child ends up participating too. Mandira and her eight-year-old son run the 2km Durathon in Mumbai and Delhi every year. “When I was his age, I could hardly run this distance.”

With time, the cardio and weight training has become a stress-buster. “That is the time I say my prayers. It clears my mind and puts me at peace and in the happiest space,” she says, also emphasising that workouts should be pain-free.

A lot of all this will be in her book Happy For No Reason to be published by Penguin India in 2020. “It will be a cross between a memoir and non-fiction, where I will put out an attitude and an intent. It will be about abundance and letting go, life under public scrutiny and reinvention, workouts and diets,” says Mandira. “I have never been goal-oriented but have lived life with flow and always dream of being happy from within. Today I am overcome by gratitude,” she adds.

Working out with Mandira

Day 4

15 reps cable fly

15 reps (each side) side bends with kettle bell

15 reps sit-ups with weighted ball

15 reps (each side) curtsy lunges

150 jumping jacks

Day 5

30 minutes cross trainer

Five minutes step squats left side

Five mins step squats right side

Five mins calf raises

Ten mins cross trainer

Five mins ab crunches

Source: @mandirabedi on Instagram