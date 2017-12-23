Resolve to run: Tips to start running

A new year brings in new beginnings, at least a new calendar to start with. Unless you have preserved the 2007 calendar and choose to re-use it! Every New Year also opens a new set of resolutions that are forgotten before the month end.

When it comes to health, we have a multitude of resolutions to choose from. My recommendation is to take up running as a regular routine for the upcoming year. It is the simplest, easiest and least expensive fitness activity. Here are some tips to get you started:

Start Walking: No one starts running from day one. It will be a matter of time when you feet running.

Time or Distance: Set yourself simple goals, either on the basis of time or distance and gradually increase the targets. Ideally, running (with walking interspersed ) for an hour or five km is a reasonable target to start with. Once achieved, don’t rush too soon to the next target. The rate of success of the early days doesn’t get replicated in later days.

Join a Running Club: Nothing motivates one more than joining a group of like-minded people. Most running clubs are egalitarian by nature and open to new and old runners alike regardless of personal traits.

Sign up for an event: This is a great way to set a target and move towards it. No matter the distance or time, you will be a winner when you finish. If you are Coimbatore, sign up for the Coimbatore Marathon on the first Sunday of October every year . The only sore point is the ‘post-exam-style’ discussion on your timing, which is best avoided.

Maintain a diary: A simple diary of activities is the best way to keep you motivated. Start with a basic spreadsheet with date in Column A and just a word – ‘Running’ or ‘ Walking’ or ‘Others’ – in Column B to indicate your accomplishment. Soon just scanning the sheet will motivate you for the following day(s).

Social media: If you are on social media, there are plenty of runners whose wonderful posts will be a great motivation. Their everyday runs, tips, experience, photographs and links to other resources help retain motivation. However, be careful in not being dragged into the commercial side or political and religious ideologies.

Reward yourself: This could be as simple as a sumptuous breakfast in your favourite restaurant after a Sunday morning run (ignore the calorie intake, which often is more than the calories lost while running!). Buying new attire, shoes, gadgets or planning a run vacation by signing up for an event in an exotic location can be other choices as you go along.

I have consciously left out discussions on complex issues like the right shoe and attire, nutrition, strength training, cross training, stretching and many others associated with running at different levels. Although critical and necessary at some point, they need not to stop you from getting started. The key is to get started and it is still simple and easy to do so. The journey is itself the reward. So go on and take the first step.

S Balaji, a member of the organising team for the Coimbatore Marathon, successfully completed the Comrades Marathon in South Africa in 2012