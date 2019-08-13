How to participate in a virtual run

Entering a race no longer means getting jostled around at the start line or braving the queue or the stench of Porta Potties. Technology has now enabled us to sign up for a virtual run, to race at a convenient time and location. The only drawbacks: you won’t have the pleasure of leaving slower runners behind, nor the adrenaline-kick that comes from the cheering crowds. And yes, you’ll miss out on runners who shout words of encouragement as they pass you by.

The convenience of time minus the pressure of “looking like a runner” persuaded Anju Pathak Yadav, a 42-year-old yoga instructor in Gurugram, to take to it. “I’ve been hooked to virtual races since March last year. I no longer have to wait for a major marathon. I love the monthly challenges. It also keeps me committed to running,” she says.

A virtual run, like the One Run, scheduled on Independence Day, is a boon for runners who want to compete for PBs (personal best) but are handicapped for time or bound to a location that lacks ‘a running culture’. To participate, simply sign up online to compete in 5 km, 10 km, 15 km, 21 km, 42 km categories.

Irrespective of where you are on the globe, you can take part, as long as you use a running app: STRAVA, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Nike+Run CLub, Endomondo, Map My Run, Garmin, Tomtom, Samsung Health, MI fit band, and Amazefit watch. You can run anywhere and anytime on August 15th. Do remember to submit race data by August 24th by registering on Indianrunners.in. Medals are scheduled for dispatch on the 27th, and results will be posted online a day later.

Other events are the Save Water Virtual Run, slated for September 1st and the Wheels and Pedals Century Cycling Challenge on December 18th. If you like powering through solo, a virtual race is a platform to pull on your shoes and get outdoors.

Booking is open until slots fill up; townscript.com; ₹199 upward; there’s a free category if you sign up before August 14th