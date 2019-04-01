The importance of body and spatial awareness

We had all gathered at a beautiful off-site location for a corporate wellness programme. As I kick-started the session, I asked participants to roll open the mats provided, lay them down in columns, with repeated instructions to leave enough arm space on either side. What followed was not surprising. Mats were laid haphazardly and too close to each other to allow any movement. Everybody’s had to be patiently rearranged. This was just the beginning. During the course of the workshop, we went through several simple exercises, and once again, I witnessed a lack of body and spatial awareness.

This isn’t an isolated case. I often see this lack of awareness in people who are comparatively active too. Even minor tweaks that challenge habitual actions — performing an action in reverse order or direction, for instance — seem to leave people movement challenged. It’s usually a case of poor or neglected kinaesthetics. What is that, you ask?

An innate sense

Kinaesthetics relates to a person’s sensory awareness of the position and movement of various parts of the body — to know where these parts are in relation to each other, in relation to space, and how they move individually and collectively. Kinaesthetic awareness is what contributes quality to movement and makes it more than actions. It forms the basis that helps one know how movement is to be executed and how it feels.

Irony of adulthood

Ever seen a baby grip a rattle toy with tiny fingers for the first time? The number of times the baby hits it on the face trying to get it into the mouth? A few clumsy but determined tries and then, success! Body and spatial awareness is an innate sense that progressively develops in us humans as we grow into adulthood. Performing relatively more complex movements should then come naturally. Yet, many adults struggle even with simple ones.

Reclaiming awareness

We need to keep alive and hone our body/spatial awareness to perform movement, especially qualitative ones. This provides physical benefits: fewer stresses, strains and injuries. You’re less likely to trip, for instance. But it also has mental benefits: greater sharpness, awareness, control, and the joy of being able to perform!

Body awareness is a powerful quality. It can be empowering and energising. Think of a dancer. A good dancer can leave anyone awestruck by the quality of her/his movements. It’s like watching poetry in motion. The sense of control is strong. None of it is accidental.

Use it or lose it

Coordination and movement need practice. Practising quick direction changes, manoeuvring simple obstacles, changing/tweaking regular movement patterns periodically, trying new ones and performing composite movements help develop heightened body and spatial awareness. Play games that need mental and physical coordination — such as dodge ball. Being an adult doesn’t mean giving up on fun. Try learning a sport or activity that challenges you in multiple directions. Playing with kids can be a great way of developing skills for all. Balance-building exercises too help develop body awareness.

Not everyone has or wants to develop dancer-level skills. But everyone should work on acquiring basic skills of movement and reclaim the power and control that comes with body awareness. Without it we underutilise our superior abilities as humans and do ourselves injustice.

Vani B Pahwa is an ACE-certified Personal Trainer, a certified Cancer Exercise Specialist, a Master Rehab Trainer, a Functional Movement, Barefoot Training Specialist, BarefootRX Rehab Specialist, Foot & Gait Analyst, and a BOSU Personal Trainer. She is also a Mohiniyattam dancer