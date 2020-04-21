Coimbatore’s Pink Fitness offers personalised online training

“This is a difficult time and we must keep ourselves healthy. Proper exercise and nutrition are the key factors to strengthen our immune system and bring down stress, that a lot of us are facing now thanks to the coronavirus pandemic,” says Reshma L, Centre Head of Pink Fitness, Crosscut Road. But with gyms closed down, working out can be a bit difficult. “To make sure that my clients do not miss out on their exercises, I share workout videos on our WhatsApp group every day. I have been doing it for almost a month now.”

Reshma soon started to get requests for live personal sessions. “We started it in the first week of April. The programme is for 15 days and is done over WhatsApp video call. It helps us to give more attention and customised exercises to meet their goals,” she says. Reshma works with seven trainers who lead the sessions from their homes. “There are one-hour slots from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. The customer can choose the time and it will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis,” she explains.

The workouts are such that they can be done at home without any equipment. For example, weights are replaced by water bottles. Reshma also provides an option of Group Workout sessions for three people at a time. “People with similar fitness goals can come together for this.” A nutritionist will provide them with a customised diet chart after consulting with each one. “Having control over one’s portion size, decreasing sugar and salt intake and drinking lots of water is important. The nutritionist will also follow up everyday and make alterations to the diet if necessary,” she says.

Subhashree R, an IT employee who enrolled for the programme last week, was initially sceptical of the online sessions. “But it turned out to be effective. I did try exercising by myself, but it did not work out. Now, with the online sessions, I train every day. Most of them are floor exercises.” Reshma says that the response has been good. “Now people from anywhere can be a part of this. I am planning to continue to provide online classes even after the lockdown.”

Call 9500925444 or 9789496474 to register and for more details.